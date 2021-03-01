|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:30 | 01.03.2021
Granite Wins 32 National Awards for Quality in Asphalt Paving
Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded 32 quality in construction awards for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA). The awards were presented at the association’s virtual 66th annual meeting.
Granite was recognized for their work on following projects:
2020 Pavement Maintenance Overlay, Everett
8749-2019 Local Streets Resurfacing (South)
AMATS: Post Rd 3rd Ave to Reeve Blvd Pavement Preservation
ANC Postmark Dr Pavement Repairs 2020
Astoria Airport Taxiway A West Improvements
City of Reno, Ambassador Drive
Clark County 2020 HMA Overlays
Commercial Drive Surface Rehabilitation
County of Santa Barbara Thomas Fire Road Repairs
East Smith Road Pavement Rehabilitation Project, Hannegan Road to SR-542
Fireweed Lane: Seward to Spenard Pavement Preservation
FY 19 Road Recovery, Rehabilitation Package 2
Gloria, Iverson, Johnson Canyon Road Reconstruction
Highway 1 Santa Cruz CAPM Project
Hwy 1 Pudding Creek to Wages Creek Bridge
Hwy 152 Gilroy
La Quinta Village Complete Streets-City Project
Lynnwood 2020 Pavement Preservation
Minden Airport Taxiway Z
Monterey Avenue Pavement Rehabilitation
NDOT 3745, Silver Spring US50
Rte 33 and 198 HMA and RHMA Overlay
Seward Highway, MP 114 to Dimond Blvd Pavement Preservation
Seward Highway, MP 75-90 Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Phase 1
SR 150, Samak to Soapstone
SR-138, I-80 to Grantsville
SR-190, MP 8 to Brighton Ski Resort
SR-32, Peoa to Wanship
SR-65, SR-66, Preservation, Morgan
Ukiah Airport
US 2, Bickford to Goldbar
US-89, SR-203 to 40th Street
“It’s an honor that 32 of our projects have been recognized by NAPA,” said Jim Radich, Granite executive vice president and chief operating officer. “We strive for excellence through planning and execution every day and these awards are a tribute to the high standards our teams set for themselves.”
“For the second year in a row we’ve hit a record number of quality in construction awards at Granite,” stated Scott West, Granite vice president of quality management. “We strive to be consistent and reliable when executing work without compromising any element including safety and quality, and I’m proud of our teams for making those goals a reality.”
“The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public. All contractors’ projects earning a quality in construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment,” said 2020 NAPA Chairman James Winford. “Earning the quality in construction award demonstrates that Granite has met or exceeded these rigorous standards.”
