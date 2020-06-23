|
Grant Thornton names Lisa Walkush to lead firmwide Industry program
Grant Thornton LLP has named Lisa Walkush as its national managing principal of its Industry program, effective immediately. She will also serve on the firm’s National Leadership Team.
In this new role, Walkush will oversee all strategy and operations for Grant Thornton’s industry program, which consists of a broad range of industries, including:
Asset Management
Banking
Energy
Healthcare
Life Sciences
Insurance
Manufacturing
Food and Beverage
Not-For-Profit Organizations and Higher Education Institutions
Real Estate and Construction
Retail and Consumer Products
Technology/Telecommunications
Media and Entertainment
Transportation, Logistics, Warehousing and Distribution
Hospitality and Restaurants
Walkush previously served as the national leader of Grant Thornton’s Life Sciences industry practice. She boasts significant experience in enterprise-program management, customer-relationship management and operational excellence, as well as compliance, validation and technology-consulting services.
“Lisa is an exceptional leader who understands that every business is facing historic new challenges — not to mention longstanding industry trends that are equally significant,” said Brad Preber, CEO of Grant Thornton. “She is the ideal person to help build industry teams that will deliver Grant Thornton’s unique mix of quality, value and innovation to our clients.”
Prior to joining Grant Thornton, Walkush was a managing director at LECG Corporation. Before that, she worked at Arthur Andersen in its Business Consulting practice. She has also held leadership roles in industry at Gentex Corporation and Lumonics Corporation.
Walkush received a bachelor’s degree in optical engineering from the University of Rochester and a master’s of engineering degree in technology management from the University of Pennsylvania.
Walkush is certified in ProSci Change Management Methodology (ADKAR) and a member of the Women Business Leaders of the U.S. Health Care Industry Foundation. Philly Biz magazine named her to its list of Women to Watch in 2017, spotlighting her ability to “help life sciences companies execute business strategy, transformation and technology projects.”
