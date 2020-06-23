16:30 | 23.06.2020

Grant Thornton names Lisa Walkush to lead firmwide Industry program

Grant Thornton LLP has named Lisa Walkush as its national managing principal of its Industry program, effective immediately. She will also serve on the firm’s National Leadership Team. In this new role, Walkush will oversee all strategy and operations for Grant Thornton’s industry program, which consists of a broad range of industries, including: Asset Management Banking Energy Healthcare Life Sciences Insurance Manufacturing Food and Beverage Not-For-Profit Organizations and Higher Education Institutions Real Estate and Construction Retail and Consumer Products Technology/Telecommunications Media and Entertainment Transportation, Logistics, Warehousing and Distribution Hospitality and Restaurants Walkush previously served as the national leader of Grant Thornton’s Life Sciences industry practice. She boasts significant experience in enterprise-program management, customer-relationship management and operational excellence, as well as compliance, validation and technology-consulting services. “Lisa is an exceptional leader who understands that every business is facing historic new challenges — not to mention longstanding industry trends that are equally significant,” said Brad Preber, CEO of Grant Thornton. “She is the ideal person to help build industry teams that will deliver Grant Thornton’s unique mix of quality, value and innovation to our clients.” Prior to joining Grant Thornton, Walkush was a managing director at LECG Corporation. Before that, she worked at Arthur Andersen in its Business Consulting practice. She has also held leadership roles in industry at Gentex Corporation and Lumonics Corporation. Walkush received a bachelor’s degree in optical engineering from the University of Rochester and a master’s of engineering degree in technology management from the University of Pennsylvania. Walkush is certified in ProSci Change Management Methodology (ADKAR) and a member of the Women Business Leaders of the U.S. Health Care Industry Foundation. Philly Biz magazine named her to its list of Women to Watch in 2017, spotlighting her ability to “help life sciences companies execute business strategy, transformation and technology projects.”

About Grant Thornton LLP

Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world’s leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues in excess of $1.9 billion and operates more than 50 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.

“Grant Thornton” refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005662/en/