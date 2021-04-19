|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:00 | 30.12.2021
Graphene & Solar Technologies, Ltd. Acquires Water Extraction From Air Technology Company
Graphene & Solar Technologies, Ltd. (OTC.QB: GSTX) – a pioneering developer of critical production components for high-tech alternative energy applications and water recovery systems recently acquired Air-To-Water, LLC, a water-extraction-from-air technology company to be based in Nevada.
GSTX will manufacture Air-To-Water’s proprietary water extraction technology in the U.S. A single standalone unit can harvest 13-20 gallons (50-75 liters) of clean atmospheric water daily using solid-state technology with no moving parts, while efficiently running on electrical power, solar power and/or battery. Multiple Air-To-Water units operating in parallel can create water harvesting farms. Each unit is expected to sell for between $5,000 and $8,000 (USD), while providing an expected lifespan of over 10 years.
“We’re pleased to expand our portfolio of leading-edge technological innovations with this critically important water system,” says Roger May, CEO of GSTX. “Creative, scientific advances like this are essential to help solve many of our world’s natural resource shortages.”
According to the United Nations, 2.3 billion people reside in water-stressed countries, of which 733 million live in high and critically water-shortage areas. In the U.S., the Environmental Protection Agency expects 40 states to experience some freshwater shortages in the next ten years.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer