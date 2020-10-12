15:00 | 12.10.2020

Grass-fed Beef Market | Demand for Grass-fed beef Products to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The grass beef market size is poised to grow by USD 14.50 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005352/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Grass-fed Beef Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The consumption of grass-fed beef has several health benefits compared to conventional beef, such as low calorie and fat content. In addition, due to the natural and clean diet of the cattle grass-fed beef contains up to more omega-3 fatty acids than standard beef, prevents rheumatoid arthritis, increases mental-wellbeing, and prevents ADHD over stimulant medications. It also decreases the risk of heart diseases as it is rich in antioxidants such as vitamin E and has low amounts of bad cholesterol (LDL cholesterol). Therefore, there will be a growing demand for beef and beef products made from grass-fed beef. This will subsequently fuel the growth of the grass-fed beef market size over the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformReport Highlights:

The major grass beef market growth came from the fresh grass-fed beef products segment. There is a high demand for fresh grass-fed beef as it is healthier than processed grass-fed beef. The awareness of the health benefits of grass-fed beef such as higher content of omega-3 fatty acids linoleic acid and antioxidant vitamins like vitamin E fuel its demand in the US, Australia, and other markets. This consequently adds to the revenue, thus boosting the grass-fed beef market growth. North America accounted for the largest grass-fed beef market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The awareness of the benefits of grass-fed beef and the constant introduction of new products by companies will significantly influence the growth of grass-fed beef market size. The global grass beef market is fragmented. Conagra Brands Inc., Donald Russell Ltd., Fanatical Foods Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Perdue Farms Inc., Primal Web Ltd., Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., and Verde Farms are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this grass beef market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the grass beef market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasingIntroduction of New Packaging will be a Key Market Trend

To increase product visibility, players are focusing on introducing new packaging designs for their products. Silver Fern Farms introduced new packaging for its grass-fed beef products. The new packaging had a QR code, which helps consumers verify the region from where the product has been sourced. CP Foods has launched green packaging for the company’s meat range to reduce waste, and to promote the use of environment-friendly material. The introduction of new packaging will be one of the critical grass-fed beef market trends, influencing the market growth.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample reportGrass Beef Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist grass beef market growth during the next five years Estimation of the grass beef market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the grass beef market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grass beef market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasingExecutive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments Comparison by Product placement Fresh grass beef – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Processed grass beef – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers Volume driver – Demand led growth Volume driver – Supply led growth Volume driver – External factors Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets Price driver – Inflation Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Conagra Brands, Inc. Donald Russell Ltd. Fanatical Foods Ltd. Hormel Foods Corp. JBS SA Perdue Farms, Inc. Primal Web Ltd. Rain Crow Ranch Sysco Corp. Verde Farms

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005352/en/