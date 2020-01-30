14:30 | 30.01.2020

Great American Insurance Group Congratulates Winners of CKJ Transport’s Celebrated Drivers Awards Program

Great American Insurance Group’s Trucking Division congratulates five drivers on their recent awards from CKJ Transport, a family-owned and operated materials transportation company servicing Texas and surrounding areas. The drivers were recognized at CKJ Transport’s annual Celebrated Drivers Event for their commitment to safety in five key categories. The drivers honored included: Artemio Alvarez, Independent Contractor of the Year for Energy Services; Rogelio Rodriguez, Independent Contractor of the Year for South Texas; Roberto Chavez, Independent Contractor of the Year for North Texas; Larry Richute, Company Driver of the Year for South Texas; and Glenn Webber, Company Driver of the Year for North Texas. All five winners received an all-expenses-paid European cruise for their achievements. “At CKJ Transport, we are ‘People Driven,’” said Jonathan Kennemer, President and CEO. “We recognize our drivers play an essential role in our success, so it’s only fitting that every year we honor those who are committed to making safety a priority. CKJ Transport is proud to have this elite group of drivers represent us on the road.” A committee, comprised in part by event sponsors Mondics Insurance Group, Great American Insurance Group and National Interstate Insurance Company, selected the winners from a pool of candidates who were nominated based on their performance, compliance and commitment to safety throughout 2019. The program culminated with an awards banquet on January 24th. “Mondics Insurance Group, Great American and National Interstate are proud to support the great things CKJ Transport is doing to maintain their people-driven culture,” said Randal Smith, Divisional Senior Vice President, Great American Insurance Group. “We congratulate all the nominees and wish them success and safety as they continue their career on the road.” To learn more about the opportunities available at CKJ Transport, visit ckjtransport.com.

About CKJ Transport

CKJ Transport is a family-owned and operated materials transportation company dating back to 1981 servicing the entire state of Texas and adjacent areas. Under the Kennemer family’s leadership, business has grown exponentially over the past 30+ years and the company has significantly contributed to the growth and expansion of metropolitan civil infrastructure by hauling necessary materials such as sand, gravel and cement. CKJ believes in building a strong relationship with customers and providing a safe, productive and beneficial environment for our employees. Whether you are a customer or an employee, when you are with CKJ, you are with family.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed, fixed-indexed and variable-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, registered investment advisor and education markets. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 110 years (most recent rating evaluation of “A+” (Superior) affirmed September 11, 2019). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200130005127/en/