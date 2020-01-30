|
14:30 | 30.01.2020
Great American Insurance Group Congratulates Winners of CKJ Transport’s Celebrated Drivers Awards Program
Great American Insurance Group’s Trucking Division congratulates five drivers on their recent awards from CKJ Transport, a family-owned and operated materials transportation company servicing Texas and surrounding areas. The drivers were recognized at CKJ Transport’s annual Celebrated Drivers Event for their commitment to safety in five key categories. The drivers honored included:
Artemio Alvarez, Independent Contractor of the Year for Energy Services;
Rogelio Rodriguez, Independent Contractor of the Year for South Texas;
Roberto Chavez, Independent Contractor of the Year for North Texas;
Larry Richute, Company Driver of the Year for South Texas; and
Glenn Webber, Company Driver of the Year for North Texas.
All five winners received an all-expenses-paid European cruise for their achievements.
“At CKJ Transport, we are ‘People Driven,’” said Jonathan Kennemer, President and CEO. “We recognize our drivers play an essential role in our success, so it’s only fitting that every year we honor those who are committed to making safety a priority. CKJ Transport is proud to have this elite group of drivers represent us on the road.”
A committee, comprised in part by event sponsors Mondics Insurance Group, Great American Insurance Group and National Interstate Insurance Company, selected the winners from a pool of candidates who were nominated based on their performance, compliance and commitment to safety throughout 2019. The program culminated with an awards banquet on January 24th.
“Mondics Insurance Group, Great American and National Interstate are proud to support the great things CKJ Transport is doing to maintain their people-driven culture,” said Randal Smith, Divisional Senior Vice President, Great American Insurance Group. “We congratulate all the nominees and wish them success and safety as they continue their career on the road.”
To learn more about the opportunities available at CKJ Transport, visit ckjtransport.com.
