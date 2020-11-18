20:06 | 18.11.2020

Great Day Improvements, LLC, One of Nation’s Largest Remodelers, Acquires Apex Energy Solutions

Great Day Improvements, LLC, one of the nation’s largest residential remodeling companies, best known for its popular sunroom and window brands Patio Enclosures and Stanek Windows, announced the acquisition of Apex Energy Solutions. Apex, a highly differentiated and innovative home remodeling provider of energy efficient replacement windows and patio doors has been on a mission to revolutionize the replacement window industry with their technology-centered process. The 20-year old Indianapolis, IN based company has 19 metropolitan area locations nationwide.

The addition of Apex marks the second acquisition for Great Day Improvements in the last 18 months and strategically aligns with Great Day Improvements’ desire to drive growth through the replacement window market and will diversify the volume of business through the company’s direct-to-consumer model. Growth through acquisition as well as geographical expansion is part of a long-term business plan for Great Day Improvements. “We continue to seek acquisition opportunities in the direct-to-consumer building products and home improvement services sector as part of our ‘Strategic Transactions’ initiative,” said Great Day Improvements Chairman, Ed Weinfurtner. “Businesses that can be additive in terms of people, products, capabilities, and new geographic markets are highly desired. Apex Energy Solutions is a great example of the kind of business that fits with the long-term goals of our organization,” Weinfurtner added. “Apex’s innovative business model and unique approach to the home improvement process combined with their use of cutting-edge technology, strong team and vibrant culture was extremely appealing to us”, said Great Day Improvements’ President & CEO, Michael Hoy. “Plus, Apex’s geographical footprint is complementary to ours, opening up additional growth and expansion possibilities nationwide,” added Hoy. Apex was founded on the idea that there was a “better way” to sell windows. The company’s educational philosophy combined with its proprietary technology system and marketing platform provides real-time data tracking and process management throughout the sales and install cycle, creating efficiencies for the business as well as a unique and compelling experience for their customers, which has resulted in astounding customer satisfaction results. Great Day Improvements has also been developing technologies and processes for streamlining the functions of the business and creating a better experience for their customers. “We have much in common and are excited for the opportunity to synergize our processes through use of technology. There is much to learn from one another and we know we can get better together,” explained Hoy. Kevin Marsh, co-founder and partner of Angle Advisors, LLC, an independently owned investment bank specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, served as advisor for Apex Energy Group. About Great Day Improvements, LLC Great Day Improvements is a vertically integrated, direct-to-consumer provider of branded premium building products of which include Patio Enclosures brand sunrooms and screen rooms; Stanek brand windows and patio doors; as well as pool enclosures and lanai’s by Hartshorn Custom Contracting. In the last 5 years, Great Day Improvements has more than tripled in size and footprint, expanding its workforce to over 580 employees across 48 metropolitan markets throughout the United States. As one of the nation’s largest home improvement companies according to REMODELING Magazine’s 550 List and Qualified Remodeler’s Top 500 List, Great Day Improvements has an excellent reputation with an A rating from the BBB and an overall Google rating of 4.5 with over 1,300 reviews. To learn more, visit www.patioenclosures.com, www.stanekwindows.com, www.greatdayimprovements.com, www.hccscreens.com About APEX Energy Solutions Founded in 2000, Apex Energy Solutions, is a differentiated and innovative direct-to-consumer home remodeling service provider of superior quality, energy efficient replacement windows and patio doors. Headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, Apex operates 19 company-owned and franchised locations nationwide. With more than 450,000 windows satisfactorily installed, Apex has earned a reputation of excellence with a 97% customer satisfaction rating coupled with over 12,000 reviews, an A+ rating from the BBB and a 5-star Facebook rating. To learn more, visit www.apexenergygroup.com

