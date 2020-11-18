|
20:06 | 18.11.2020
Great Day Improvements, LLC, One of Nation’s Largest Remodelers, Acquires Apex Energy Solutions
Great Day Improvements, LLC, one of the nation’s largest residential remodeling companies, best known for its popular sunroom and window brands Patio Enclosures and Stanek Windows, announced the acquisition of Apex Energy Solutions. Apex, a highly differentiated and innovative home remodeling provider of energy efficient replacement windows and patio doors has been on a mission to revolutionize the replacement window industry with their technology-centered process. The 20-year old Indianapolis, IN based company has 19 metropolitan area locations nationwide.
“Apex’s innovative business model and unique approach to the home improvement process combined with their use of cutting-edge technology, strong team and vibrant culture was extremely appealing to us”, said Great Day Improvements’ President & CEO, Michael Hoy. “Plus, Apex’s geographical footprint is complementary to ours, opening up additional growth and expansion possibilities nationwide,” added Hoy.
Apex was founded on the idea that there was a “better way” to sell windows. The company’s educational philosophy combined with its proprietary technology system and marketing platform provides real-time data tracking and process management throughout the sales and install cycle, creating efficiencies for the business as well as a unique and compelling experience for their customers, which has resulted in astounding customer satisfaction results. Great Day Improvements has also been developing technologies and processes for streamlining the functions of the business and creating a better experience for their customers. “We have much in common and are excited for the opportunity to synergize our processes through use of technology. There is much to learn from one another and we know we can get better together,” explained Hoy.
Kevin Marsh, co-founder and partner of Angle Advisors, LLC, an independently owned investment bank specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, served as advisor for Apex Energy Group.
About Great Day Improvements, LLC
Great Day Improvements is a vertically integrated, direct-to-consumer provider of branded premium building products of which include Patio Enclosures brand sunrooms and screen rooms; Stanek brand windows and patio doors; as well as pool enclosures and lanai’s by Hartshorn Custom Contracting. In the last 5 years, Great Day Improvements has more than tripled in size and footprint, expanding its workforce to over 580 employees across 48 metropolitan markets throughout the United States. As one of the nation’s largest home improvement companies according to REMODELING Magazine’s 550 List and Qualified Remodeler’s Top 500 List, Great Day Improvements has an excellent reputation with an A rating from the BBB and an overall Google rating of 4.5 with over 1,300 reviews. To learn more, visit www.patioenclosures.com, www.stanekwindows.com, www.greatdayimprovements.com, www.hccscreens.com
About APEX Energy Solutions
Founded in 2000, Apex Energy Solutions, is a differentiated and innovative direct-to-consumer home remodeling service provider of superior quality, energy efficient replacement windows and patio doors. Headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, Apex operates 19 company-owned and franchised locations nationwide. With more than 450,000 windows satisfactorily installed, Apex has earned a reputation of excellence with a 97% customer satisfaction rating coupled with over 12,000 reviews, an A+ rating from the BBB and a 5-star Facebook rating. To learn more, visit www.apexenergygroup.com
