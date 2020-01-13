20:39 | 13.01.2020

Green Gorilla Certified Organic Botanical 750 mg CBD Balm Now Available at Retailers Across the Country and Online

Green Gorilla™, a leading manufacturer and brand of certified organic hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, is now offering their highest strength Certified Organic botanical CBD balm in a 750 mg concentration. Each 1.75 oz. jar of the CBD balm contains 750 mg of active cannabidiol and has a suggested retail price of $99.99. The balm is available at retailers across the country and online. The botanical CBD balm combines hemp with powerful herbal oils to nourish the body. Ingredients such as arnica, eucalyptus and lavender oil provide an instant cooling feeling to help calm the body and mind. The balm has an abundance of phytonutrients and essential fatty acids, making it highly moisturizing, conditioning and protecting. The balm should be applied liberally to sore, achy muscles and joints by gently massaging onto the skin. As an herbal balm, it can be applied as needed to the chest, neck and back.

Green Gorilla™ also offers their original Certified Organic botanical CBD balm in 300 mg concentration for a suggested retail price of $49.99. The balm is made with 95 percent USDA Certified Organic ingredients and contains helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil, olea europaea (olive) fruit oil, beeswax, cannabidiol (CBD), eucalyptus globulus leaf oil, lavandula hybrida grosso oil, arnica montana (arenica) flower extract, cupressus sempervirens leaf/nut/stem (cypress) Oil, nigella sativa (black cumin) seed extract, rosmarinus officinalis (rosemary) leaf oil, lecithin, curcuma longa (turmeric) root extract and calendula officinalis flower extract.

Green Gorilla™ is a vertically integrated global brand in the hemp and cannabis industries and a leading manufacturer of USDA certified organic hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products such as pure CBD oil, full-spectrum CBD oil, CBD topicals, CBD gummies, CBD for pets and CBD for horses. Green Gorilla™ was established in 2013 by founder Steven Saxton. Green Gorilla™ products are sold at more than 5,000 retailers in the U.S., Europe and online. The company is based in Malibu, California. More information is available at Green Gorilla’s website, https://ilovegreengorilla.com. Gorilla FarmCo™, a subsidiary of Green Gorilla™, owns and operates more than 1,500 acres of organic hemp farmland and has farming partners in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada and Oregon. Gorilla FarmCo™ utilizes sustainable organic agricultural practices benefiting the environment by maintaining soil quality without the use of chemical fertilizers, reducing soil degradation and erosion through cover crops and saving water by increasing soil organic matter. More information is available at Gorilla FarmCo’s website, https://gorillafarmco.com. Note to media: Digital assets are available at https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ypnwbrkh1pkr2gn/AACz2SijHHMCGufMG4uCWlwxa?dl=0. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any assumption could be inaccurate and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200113005863/en/