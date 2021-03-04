|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:21 | 05.03.2021
Green Life Farms Introduces Butterhead Lettuce to Rave Reviews
Green Life Farms, the environmentally-friendly commercial-scale hydroponic grower in Lake Worth, recently launched a new product: Butterhead Lettuce. As Green Life Farms’ first whole-head lettuce variety, this new product diversifies the company’s product lineup, while offering an opportunity to work toward brand exclusivity in the Florida market, which currently has a limited selection of hydroponic whole-head lettuce.
The new Butterhead Lettuce is sold with its roots still attached, helping it to retain flavor, freshness, and nutrients. With a buttery texture and crisp, larger leaves, the versatile product is ideal for sandwiches and lettuce wraps, as well as salads. Customer response has been strong. Green Life Farms also offers baby leaf varieties including Baby Kale, Baby Arugula, Baby Romaine, and Farmer’s Blend.
Green Life Farms’ process combines technology with agricultural best practices to grow premium baby leafy greens, with a focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility. Its flavorful produce is cultivated without soil in clean, nutrient-rich oxygenated water, using natural sunlight and airflow in state-of-the-art greenhouses. Greens are harvested hands-free and packaged in a controlled environment to create the cleanest produce year-round, and delivered locally to ensure premium freshness and a small carbon footprint.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer