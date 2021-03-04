0:21 | 05.03.2021

Green Life Farms Introduces Butterhead Lettuce to Rave Reviews

Green Life Farms, the environmentally-friendly commercial-scale hydroponic grower in Lake Worth, recently launched a new product: Butterhead Lettuce. As Green Life Farms’ first whole-head lettuce variety, this new product diversifies the company’s product lineup, while offering an opportunity to work toward brand exclusivity in the Florida market, which currently has a limited selection of hydroponic whole-head lettuce.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304006162/en/Green Life Farms’ Butterhead Lettuce is the newest addition to the company’s selection of premium hydroponic leafy greens (Photo: Business Wire)

Green Life Farms’ products are currently sold at more than 75 grocery store locations throughout South Florida, including the largest regional grocery chain and several boutique markets. In addition, Green Life Farms has partnered with one of the biggest meal delivery services in the U.S. to serve their customers throughout the Southeast. Green Life Farms continues to add stores to its distribution network and expects to exceed 100 locations within 1Q21. The new Butterhead Lettuce is sold with its roots still attached, helping it to retain flavor, freshness, and nutrients. With a buttery texture and crisp, larger leaves, the versatile product is ideal for sandwiches and lettuce wraps, as well as salads. Customer response has been strong. Green Life Farms also offers baby leaf varieties including Baby Kale, Baby Arugula, Baby Romaine, and Farmer’s Blend. Green Life Farms’ process combines technology with agricultural best practices to grow premium baby leafy greens, with a focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility. Its flavorful produce is cultivated without soil in clean, nutrient-rich oxygenated water, using natural sunlight and airflow in state-of-the-art greenhouses. Greens are harvested hands-free and packaged in a controlled environment to create the cleanest produce year-round, and delivered locally to ensure premium freshness and a small carbon footprint.

About Green Life Farms

Green Life Farms operates a 100,000 square foot state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouse in Lake Worth Florida, with four additional facilities in development, permitting, and engineering for an additional 1.2 million in square feet of greenhouses with more future expansion planned. By incorporating agriculture with technology, Green Life Farms provides consumers with premium-quality, fresh, local, flavorful and clean baby leafy greens that are good for their bodies, families, communities and planet – year-round. For more information about Green Life Farms, visit GreenLifeFarms.ag.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304006162/en/