0:08 | 17.08.2021

Green Life Farms to Acquire Finn Farms

Green Life Farms has reached an agreement to purchase Finn Farms, a hydroponic grower located on Florida’s West Coast. The transaction will provide Green Life Farms with full ownership of Finn Farms, including all site and equipment assets. Green Life Farms currently operates a hydroponic greenhouse in Lake Worth, FL, with its second of 13 planned locations currently under construction in Lake City, FL. The Finn Farms location will expand Green Life Farms’ growing and sales footprint into Southwest Florida. Finn Farms currently owns a 2.5-acre hydroponic greenhouse in Southwest Florida, which has recently completed construction and commissioning. The facility uses Nutrient Film Treatment growing technology supplied by Green Automation, Novarbo, Priva and others. The facility produces a wide range of leafy greens and herbs, including spinach and basil, and is expected to be fully operational and generating revenue in the third quarter of 2021. Green Life Farms, Inc. will purchase 100% of the assets of Local Greens Company Oy, which is the parent company of the U.S.-based subsidiary Local Greens U.S.A., DBA Finn Farms, of which Green Life Farms is buying 100% of shares. Green Life Farms will own and operate the Finn Farms location, which will retain its brand name for herbs and microgreens. The acquisition allows Green Life Farms to rapidly accelerate its sales and capital growth plans, add technological diversity, and incorporate new intellectual property and licensing rights to its business model. Previously, Green Life Farms announced an expansion plan that included 8 total facilities; based on market demand for its premium lettuce products, the company has updated its expansion plan to 13 farms. Currently, Green Life Farms products, which include Butterhead Lettuce, Baby Arugula, Baby Kale, Baby Romaine and Farmer’s Blend, are available in more than 300 grocery stores and restaurants from Palm Beach to Miami and beyond, including some international locations. In addition, Green Life Farms has partnered with one of the largest meal delivery services in the U.S. to serve its customers across the Southeast U.S. Green Life Farms’ process combines technology with agricultural best practices to grow premium leafy greens with a focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility. Its flavorful produce is cultivated without soil in clean, nutrient-rich oxygenated water, using natural sunlight and airflow in state-of-the-art greenhouses. Greens are harvested and packaged in a controlled environment to create the cleanest produce year-round and delivered locally to ensure premium freshness and a small carbon footprint.

About Green Life Farms

Green Life Farms operates a 100,000 square foot state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouse in Lake Worth Florida, with 12 additional facilities in construction or development, for a total of 5.2 million square feet of greenhouses planned. By incorporating agriculture with technology, Green Life Farms provides consumers with premium-quality, fresh, local, flavorful and clean leafy greens that are good for their bodies, families, communities and planet – year-round. For more information about Green Life Farms, visit GreenLifeFarms.ag.

