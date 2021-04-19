20:00 | 15.12.2021

Greenfield Holdings Completes Strategic Acquisition of Grain Elevators from Agspring, LLC

Greenfield Holdings, LLC (“Greenfield” or the “Company”) announced today that it completed the acquisition of four key assets (Lake Providence, Parkdale, Crowville, and Dunn) located in Louisiana and Arkansas from subsidiaries of Agspring, LLC. As part of this acquisition, which closed today, Greenfield is further developing its plans to build the country’s foremost integrated grain platform. With its operations centered in the Louisiana area, Greenfield will look to create new jobs and maintain current local jobs while significantly improving the ability of farmers across Louisiana and Arkansas to sell their grain in global markets. Greenfield’s integrated distribution and logistics network will also include the previously announced project to construct and operate the first export grain elevator built in the U.S. Gulf in over 40 years – it will be the safest, cleanest, and most efficient facility ever built in the region. Led by the Lake Providence Mississippi River asset located in Louisiana, today’s acquisitions will enable Greenfield to help U.S. farmers lower their costs by directly connecting international grain buyers with U.S. producers through an efficient and cost-effective infrastructure and logistics chain, simultaneously reducing the pressures to cut down rainforest land for agriculture in places like Brazil. “We are excited to be bringing a world-class asset base into our Company that will provide us with immediate access to the U.S. farmer and provide them with unparalleled access to the international markets,” Adam Johnson, CEO of Greenfield, said. “We want to build a relationship with the local farmer and we’re putting down real roots in Arkansas and Louisiana. Our Company is committed to maintaining a local-first policy and a close relationship with our neighbors. With these acquisitions, we are dedicated to maintaining a strong, local job base and the assets in Louisiana will provide immediate benefits to our export facility and the Louisiana local community.” About Greenfield (www.gfh.ag): Greenfield is an agricultural infrastructure company that is developing a world-class asset base that can meet the growing demand for U.S. agricultural products, particularly grain. Our mission is to create the world’s most efficient and sustainable grain handling and logistics network for the future of agriculture. Over the long-term we believe customer, shareholder, and stakeholder interests converge. We will work with a focus on what is best for everyone involved, thinking globally while acting locally. Greenfield is developing and owns elevators throughout the Midwest and is building the first new-build export grain elevator on the U.S. Gulf Coast since 1979 in St. John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005916/en/