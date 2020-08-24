0:46 | 25.08.2020

Greenlane Renewables Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (“Greenlane” or the “Company”) (TSXV: GRN) today announced the results of its 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting (“AGM”) at which shareholders approved:

Election of Directors

All nominees listed in the Company’s Information Circular dated July 23, 2020 and listed below were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders. Wade Nesmith David Blaiklock David Demers Brad Douville Patricia Fortier Candice Alderson Elaine Wong

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year.

Share Option Plan Approval

The share option plan as set out in the Company’s Information Circular dated July 23, 2020 was approved without variation.

Restricted Share Unit (“RSU”) Plan

The RSU plan as set out in the Company’s Information Circular dated July 23, 2020 was approved by disinterested shareholders without variation.

RSU Awards

The RSU awards set out in the Company’s Information Circular dated July 23, 2020 was approved by disinterested shareholders without variation. All filings related to the AGM are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the transportation sector. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, Greenlane’s solutions create clean, low-carbon renewable natural gas (RNG), suitable for injection into the natural gas grid and for direct use as vehicle fuel. Our systems, marketed and sold under the Greenlane Biogas™ brand, remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, farms and food waste facilities. With multiple core technologies, more than 100 installations in 18 countries and counting, and 30+ years’ experience, Greenlane finds the right solution, whatever the specific project requirements. Whether we’re working with waste producers, gas utilities, or project developers, we’re doing more with biogas, helping to turn a low-value product into a high-value renewable resource. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005647/en/