1:00 | 30.05.2020
Greenlane Renewables Announces Vice President Appointments
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (“Greenlane” or the “Company”) (TSXV: GRN) announces the appointment of Dale Goudie as Vice President, Technology and Product Management and Jim Bornholdt as Vice President, Purchasing, Project Management and Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (or QHSE).
“Since both joining the team in 2018, Dale and Jim have been instrumental in strengthening Greenlane’s position as an industry leader, by bringing technical and supply chain excellence to our business operations,” said Brad Douville, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane. “Their contributions have provided significant value to our organization and they are helping shape Greenlane’s future as leaders and visionaries in their respective fields. I am proud to have them part of the team and delighted today to announce their respective promotions.”
Dale brings over 25 years’ of relevant engineering experience including the design and development of natural gas engines, fuel systems, and cryogenic systems. Prior to joining Greenlane, Dale was with Westport Fuel Systems Inc. He holds a BSc in Mechanical Engineering (Queen’s University) and an MASc in Mechanical Engineering (University of Victoria).
Jim brings over 35 years’ experience in purchasing and logistics functions for multi-million-dollar projects across a broad range of industries, including Manufacturing, Aerospace, Civil Construction, and the Olympic Games.
Dale and Jim’s respective remuneration, commensurate with their new positions, will include stock options and RSU grants that were issued and referenced in the recent Q1 2020 financial press release.
