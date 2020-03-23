22:13 | 23.03.2020

Greenlane Renewables to Present at Grit Capital’s Interactive #ESG Investor Webcast

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (“Greenlane”) (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that Brad Douville, President & CEO, will be presenting live at Grit Capital’s #ESG Investor Webcast on March 25th, 2020.

DATE: March 25th, 2020TIME: 12:30pm ET/9:30am PTFORMAT: Live 10 minutes presentation & 5 minutes Q&A sessionLINK: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2219187/A56D3D8FEA459BB0F66306AFABE17792

Mr. Douville will present Greenlane’s corporate presentation and discuss the current market climate at a live, interactive online event where attendees are invited to participate through a real-time, interactive Q&A session following the presentation. If investors are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be made available after the event. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems that are helping decarbonize natural gas. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. With over 30 years industry experience, patented proprietary technology, and over 100 biogas upgrading units supplied into 18 countries worldwide, including the world’s largest biogas upgrading facility, Greenlane is inspired by a commitment to helping waste producers improve their environmental impact, green credentials, and bottom line. For further information, please visit www.greelanerenewables.com. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

