22:45 | 05.01.2022

GreenMark Equipment Appoints Jeffrey Oldham as Chief Executive Officer

GreenMark Equipment today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Oldham as chief executive officer (CEO), effective January 3, 2022. Oldham is an experienced leader in the agriculture industry with experience in the retail dealer business model, and most recently served as president of Arrow Truck Sales, a division of Volvo Trucks. In this role, he oversaw all operations for a captive finance company, as well as managing Arrow’s 18 retail outlets located across the U.S. and Canada. He has also held senior roles at Deere & Company for 15 years and chief operating officer of Ag-Power Inc., a John Deere dealership group within the Ag & Turf division. “Jeff is stepping back into an industry in which he has extensive experience and passion. He is an adept leader with a strong track record of balancing the execution of company vision and bottom line while growing high-quality teams and strong organizations,” said Ken Timmerman of GreenMark Equipment. “We are thrilled to see him return to the John Deere dealer family.” As COO at Ag-Power Inc. for six years, Oldham doubled the organization’s scope from five to 10 locations. In that role, he oversaw all day-to-day operations with P&L responsibility, including all sales, parts and services responsibilities as well as customer and employee relations. Oldham began his career at Deere & Company advancing through multiple aftermarket, sales and marketing positions with growing responsibilities. His positions gave him diverse experience throughout the company, both domestically and internationally and across business lines, and ultimately led to his role as director of sales, U.S. & Canada, for John Deere Financial. Oldham earned both an undergraduate and a master’s degree in business from the University of Missouri. “GreenMark and the Timmermans have a great reputation as a sound organization well-positioned for growth and continued success. I am delighted to return to a world-class organization like GreenMark Equipment,” said Oldham. “It is a great honor to join this company, and I look forward to working with the Timmermans and the rest of the leadership team to continue to deliver what GreenMark was built on — quality service, quality products, competent employees, and competitive prices.”

About GreenMark Equipment

GreenMark Equipment LLC. has 17 full-service John Deere dealerships in southwest Michigan and northwest Indiana. It represents the John Deere agricultural, turf and compact construction equipment lineup.

