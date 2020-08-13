|
14:12 | 13.08.2020
Grid4C Selected as One of the Most Promising Startups by TheMarker
Grid4C, a leader in AI and Machine Learning solutions for the energy industry, announced today it has been selected as one of Israel’s most promising startups in 2020 by TheMarker magazine. The leading financial magazine highlights it has selected top companies that are tackling the biggest challenges humanity is facing.
Selected as a leader in AI solutions for utilities by market research firms such as Greentech Media and Navigant Research, Grid4C is working with the biggest utilities on four continents, delivering billions of predictions daily for millions of meters. The company’s analytics solutions leverage a prowess in AI and data science to provide utilities with accurate, real-time, and reliable predictions for their operations and customer-facing applications. The company’s capabilities use smart meter and IoT data to predict, detect, and diagnose faults and inefficiencies for grid assets and home appliances, without the need for hardware or sensor installations. The company’s solutions improve operational planning and load forecasting, reduce peak demand, increase energy savings, optimize demand response (DR), deliver new revenue streams, and increase customer engagement. Grid4C is currently working with the leading smart meter vendors to embed its algorithms inside the smart meters, at the edge of the grid, where the data is more granular, and predictions are even more accurate and timely.
For more info, visit www.grid4c.com
