14:45 | 13.01.2020

Growing Demand for Novel Drug Delivery Technologies that Allow Medication to Cross the Blood Brain Barrier

Financialnewsmedia.com News CommentaryPALM BEACH, Florida, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Reports say that the global drug delivery across brain barrier market size is expected to reach USD $4.6 billion by 2026, according to a new report [https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-drug-delivery-across-blood-brain-barrier-market] by Grand View Research, Inc. registering a CAGR of 30.2% over the forecast period. The demand for novel drug delivery technology that allows medication to cross the blood brain barrier has been steadily growing. Limited treatment options regarding blood-brain barrier has been a big hurdle till recently. However, the growing demand for treatment and the rise in innovations that allow for safe and reliable transmission of medication across the BBB is predicted to drive the market’s growth over the forecast period. The Grand View report stated that, the growing incidences of neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disorder, Hunter’s syndrome, and brain tumors are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Other growth include increasing healthcare expenditure for long term care patients, growing investment in pharmaceutical research & development, rising awareness for chronic neurological diseases, and growing awareness campaigns for neurological disorders are expected to drive the regional market in future. Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. , Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. , VBI Vaccines Inc. , PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. .The report [https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-drug-delivery-across-blood-brain-barrier-market] also found that: “Increasing use of nanotechnology in treating various medical conditions is prevalent in the healthcare domain. Nanotechnology offers several advantages in the treatment of various chronic disorders by target-oriented and site-specific delivery of precise medicines. Moreover, facilitation of drug delivery and biological therapy for brain cancer across blood brain barrier is one of the important applications of nanobiotechnology. Hence, growing use of nanobiotechnology-based drug delivery for brain tumors is also driving the market. With few challenges faced by nanoparticles-based drug delivery, the ongoing research is expected to present progress in the drug delivery. One of the major advantages of NP-based drug delivery technology is that it overcomes the blood brain barrier limiting property of therapeutic drug module. In addition, nanoparticles reduces the speed of drug release in the brain, which decrease the peripheral toxicity.CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.BREAKING NEWS: CNS Pharmaceuticals Licenses Breakthrough Technology from MD Anderson, Doubling its Drug Pipeline – CNS Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors, today announced it has entered into a licensing agreement with MD Anderson to investigate WP1244, an entirely new class of DNA-binding agents designed to cross the blood brain barrier for the potential the treatment of primary and metastatic brain cancers. This agreement marks the Company’s first direct relationship with MD Anderson, the largest cancer research and treatment institute in the world, and allows for the continued development of WP1244, a new class of DNA-binding agents shown to have high anti-tumor activity. WP1244 was designed using a “modular” strategy, which combines intercalation and groove-binding modes into molecules with the requisite chirality and binding-site size to impart meaningful selectivity. Previous pre-clinical tests have demonstrated the agent’s ability to cross the blood barrier in animal models with no acute clinically observable toxicity. The Company is currently collaborating with MD Anderson on terms to conduct a sponsored research agreement of this novel class of agent.”Our licensing agreement with MD Anderson has allowed CNS to double its portfolio with the addition of WP1244. We are extremely excited to continue the investigation of this entirely new class of DNA-binding agent in our first direct relationship with MD Anderson,” stated CEO of CNS, John M. Climaco. “We believe the compound demonstrates enormous potential through its novel mechanism of action, ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, and tremendous potency, 500 times that of classic DNA binding agents such as daunorubicin. WP1244 has shown to be mechanistically and biologically novel and selective, and its addition to our pipeline furthers our goal of being the leading developer of organ-targeted cancer therapeutics. We look forward to both furthering the clinical development of WP1244 and deepening our relationship with MD Anderson through a sponsored research agreement.” Read this and more news for CNSP at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-cnsp/ [https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-cnsp/] Other recent developments in the biotech industry include:Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. recently announced that its partner Mabpharm (2181.HK [https://finance.yahoo.com/q?s=2181.hk]) filed recently a New Drug Application for the Infliximab biosimilar antibody in China. Sorrento plans to file a Biologics License Application (BLA) for the Infliximab biobetter antibody in the United States in 2020.Infliximab (currently commercialized under the trade name Remicade(®) – trademark of Janssen) is an injectable monoclonal antibody prescription drug that’s used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis (a type of spinal arthritis), psoriatic arthritis, and the red, scaly skin patches of plaque psoriasis. Usually prescribed when other medicines or treatments have failed, infliximab belongs to a class of drugs called tumor necrosis factor inhibitors (TNFs), which work by suppressing the action of a protein called TNF, which has been tied to inflammation.Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel products for rare and ultra-rare diseases, recently announced topline positive safety and efficacy data from Cohort 3 and longer-term data from Cohort 2 of the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of DTX301, an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency. In Cohort 3 (n=3), there were two confirmed female responders as well a third potential male responder who requires longer-term follow-up to confirm response status. In Cohort 2, one female patient has newly demonstrated a response starting at Week 52 which was confirmed at Week 78. The two previously disclosed responders in Cohort 1 and Cohort 2 also remain clinically and metabolically stable at 104 and 78 weeks, respectively. Across all nine patients dosed in the study, up to six patients have demonstrated a response.VBI Vaccines Inc. a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, recently reported top-line data from CONSTANT, the second pivotal Phase 3 study, assessing lot-to-lot manufacturing consistency of Sci-B-Vac(®), the company’s trivalent hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine, and comparing safety and immunogenicity of Sci-B-Vac(®) to GlaxoSmithKline’s currently-marketed HBV vaccine, Engerix-B(®). The Phase 3 study, which enrolled 2,838 adults, age 18-45 years, met both the primary and secondary endpoints.”We are thrilled with the results of the CONSTANT study, which once again demonstrate Sci-B-Vac(®) is a safe and highly-potent option for vaccination against hepatitis B, and which now enable us to finalize our regulatory package as we work towards submissions in the U.S., Europe, and Canada starting in the second half of 2020,” said Jeff Baxter, VBI’s President and CEO.PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, recently announced a financing and co-development collaboration with SFJ Pharmaceuticals to support the development of PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor. SFJ Pharmaceuticals is a global drug development company backed by Blackstone Life Sciences and Abingworth.The collaboration between SFJ and PhaseBio will support the global development of PB2452, which is designed to reverse the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor in major bleeding and urgent surgery situations. Under the terms of the agreement, SFJ has agreed to fund up to $120 million to support the clinical development of PB2452 and to assume a central role in global clinical development and regulatory activities for PB2452 outside the United States. 