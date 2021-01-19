16:20 | 19.01.2021

Grown Rogue Announces Investments of US$650,000

Grown Rogue International Inc. (“Grown Rogue” or the “Company”) (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, is pleased to announce that it has received total investment commitments of up to US$400,000 in a non-brokered private placement that will be completed in two tranches (the “Offering”). In addition, Golden Harvests, LLC, (“Golden Harvests”) a Michigan-based cannabis operator for which the Company holds an option to acquire a controlling interest, closed a US$250,000 debt investment. The first tranche of the Offering for gross proceeds of approximately $US200,000 was completed on January 19, 2021 with 2,031,784 common shares being issued by Grown Rogue at a price of CDN $0.125. Under the second tranche, units of Grown Rogue (the “Unit”), for gross proceeds of approximately US$200,000, will be offered at the greater of CDN$0.125 or and the 10 trading day VWAP prior to the date of the second tranche closing (the “Second Tranche Issuance Price”). Each Unit under the second tranche closing will be comprised of one common share of the Company one whole common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”) entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price equal to the 25% premium of the Second Tranche Issuance Price for a period of two years after the second tranche closing. The Company has the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to be thirty (30) days following written notice to the holder if during the term the common shares of the Company close at, or above, a price that is double the Second Tranche Issuance Price on each trading day for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days. The second tranche closing shall be completed within 120 days of the date of the first trance closing. The funds will be used to satisfy certain option payments due to Golden Harvests and for general corporate purposes. In addition, Golden Harvests issued an unsecured promissory note (“Note”) in the amount of $250,000. Terms of the note include 10% interest, payable monthly and a 3-year maturity. Also, Golden Harvests will make payments in months 39, 42, 45, and 48 that will double the principal investment (minus any interest paid). The terms of the Note require 400,000 common shares of Grown Rogue to be issued to the holder within 90 days at market price at the time of issuance. The funds will be used for continued expansion of the Golden Harvests 80,000 sq foot facility located in Bay City, Michigan. “We are delighted to start the year with investments above our trading price and receive market confidence that our business strategy continues to demonstrate growth,” said Obie Strickler, Grown Rogue’s Chief Executive Officer. “This investment provides us the funds to satisfy option payments for the acquisition and controlling interest of Golden Harvests as well as our continued expansion of the Bay City facility in an effort to meet the growing demands of the Michigan market.”

About Grown Rogue Grown Rogue International (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a vertically-integrated, multi-state Cannabis family of brands on a mission to inspire consumers to “enhance experiences” through cannabis. We have combined an expert management team, award winning grow team, state of the art indoor and outdoor manufacturing facilities, and consumer insight based product categorization, to create innovative products thoughtfully curated from “seed to experience.” The Grown Rogue family of products include sungrown and indoor premium flower, along with nitro sealed indoor and sungrown pre-rolls and jars.

