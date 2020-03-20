22:31 | 20.03.2020

Grown Rogue Reports Record Growth—Doubles Revenue Year over Year

Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) (“Grown Rogue” or the “Company”), a multi-state cannabis company, with operations and assets in Oregon, California, and Michigan, has released its financial and operating results for its fiscal year ended October 31, 2019. The Company’s financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the period are available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or through the Company’s website at www.grownrogue.com. All amounts are expressed in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS measures.

Financial and Business Highlights

Fiscal Year End 2019 revenue was $3.9 million, a 103% increase over the prior year. Gross Profit, excluding fair value items was $1.0 million for the year (25%) representing significant improvement over the prior year (2%). Indoor cultivation yields increased by nearly 30% in FYE 2019 as compared to FYE 2018, ~1,300lbs compared to 1,000lbs, respectively. Organizational structure was streamlined, product line was focused on high margin flower, improved processes and efficiencies were established, and the underperforming distribution business was eliminated which all contributed to strong margin gains Subsequent to year end signed an option to acquire 60% of Golden Harvests a fully licensed and operational cultivation company located in Bay City, Michigan. Completed a reverse take-over transaction and began trading its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol GRIN and listed on the Over the Counter Markets under the ticker symbol GRUSF.

Management Commentary

In its first year as a publicly traded company, Grown Rogue doubled revenue and increased margin from 2% to 25%. Grown Rogue accomplished this by streamlining its organization and supply chain while focusing on producing premium flower products that were sold to best in class single and multi-door dispensaries. Consistent quarter over quarter production increases at its southern Oregon indoor facility, along with steady improvements in product go to market efficiency, have led to a reduction in production costs. The enhanced focus on profitability and strategic growth has established a solid foundation for improved financial performance. “We are very pleased with our continued growth and efficiency as evident in the doubling of our revenue and increasing our margin from 2% to 25%,” said Obie Strickler, CEO Grown Rogue. “Cannabis is still a new industry so we are constantly learning, and Oregon is one of the most competitive markets in the country which accelerates the need for us to evolve plans to drive success. For example, in Q4 2019 we started executing our ‘Futures’ strategy in which we sign lucrative contracts today for future harvests of our premium cannabis. The timing was excellent, as sungrown prices for the 2019 harvest were double those of 2018, which allowed us to lock in a consistent revenue stream and reduce volatility in monthly cash flow. This approach to cannabis sales is unique and an element of our business that we will be able to transport to other states along with our tried and tested SOPs.” The early unpredictability of recreational cannabis pricing in Oregon presented Grown Rogue with a compelling opportunity to evaluate every aspect of the business to optimize efficiency across the organization in order to maximize profitability. This included analysis and streamlining across the Company’s cultivation components, sales focus and strategy, and sourcing key human talent from other mature industries. “The rapidly evolving nature of the cannabis industry presents a unique challenge where the ideal team must possess an expertise in cultivation, while also integrating talent with diverse background in more established industries, particular those who have experience at leading global organizations,” said Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue. “Over the past year we have built a strong organization with cannabis and ‘traditional’ industry experience which has allowed us to take best practices and strategies from more established companies. We are leveraging those to drive ideas and efficiencies resulting in significant increases to revenue and margin in the states we operate.”

Grown Rogue current multi-state presence

Finding a licensed and operational partner in Michigan was Grown Rogue’s key expansion focus for 2019 which led to the evaluation of several partnerships throughout the year. In Q4, the Company began discussions with Golden Harvests, a fully licensed producer, to purchase a controlling interest in their 80,000 sq ft facility in Bay City, MI. Subsequent to year end, Grown Rogue signed the option to purchase Golden Harvests and also signed a management agreement to begin implementing Grown Rogue SOPs while proceeding through the licensing process with the State. The other main priority was a renewed focus on optimization of efficient operations and financial controls in Oregon, along with identifying the best dispensary partners in the state, which has allowed the company to streamline Oregon operations which remains one of the most competitive cannabis markets in the world. In California, where legislation and regulation have created an unpredictable marketplace, Grown Rogue maintains a distribution license as part of its 16,000 square-foot microbusiness in Eureka and is carefully evaluating various strategic opportunities in the state.

Oregon Operations

Operate ~90,000 sq. ft. of canopy in Oregon including two outdoor farms and a state-of-the-art indoor facility with annual production rates of approximately 6,000 pounds increasing to 7,000 pounds at full construction of the indoor facility Increased indoor yields in 2019 and reduced growing costs positively, increasing margins Focused on profitability and low-cost production

Michigan Operations

Subsequent to year end, Company signed option to acquire controlling interest of fully licensed and operating Michigan operator “Golden Harvests” Golden Harvests operates an 80,000 sq ft indoor cultivation facility, with ~10,000 sq ft currently producing. Grown Rogue signed an exclusive management agreement with Golden Harvest to oversee production to increase efficiencies and quality during the option period Grown Rogue has begun the licensing process with the State of Michigan, whose approval is required prior to exercising the option. Grown Rogue expects this to be complete during calendar year 2020

California Operations

Market instability due to legislative and regulatory confusion has developed a negative incentive to enter a hyper-competitive state with significant illicit sales The company in the process of evaluating its future plans for this market

Selected Financial Information (Complete financial tables have been filed on www.sedar.com)

(in $000s except per share amounts)Twelve Months

Year Ended October 31,

2019

2018 Revenue

3,925

1,932 Gross Profit, excluding fair value items

989

43 Adjusted EBITDA1

(3,730)

(2,674) Loss from operations

(7,622)

(4,968) Net loss per share

(0.13)

(0.22) Weighted Common Shares Outstanding

70,929

33,437

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Overview

Grown Rogue revenue increased by 103% over the prior year period as a result of the addition of a larger sales team, additional production capacity, as well as an increase in the awareness of the Grown Rogue brand. The 3rd party distribution service, while accretive to top line revenue, was determined to be unprofitable to Grown Rogue and the company is no longer actively pursuing sales from that channel. Grown Rogue is also starting to observe revenue seasonality that coincides with the outdoor harvest resulting in larger revenue numbers during Q1 and Q2 as that product is sold into the Oregon market. FY2019 Gross Profit, excluding fair value items was $1.0 million, or 25% of revenues, a substantial improvement from $0.04 million for the prior year (2%). Improvements over the prior year were primarily a result of a reduction in start-up and training costs combined with cultivation efficiencies resulting in lower cost of sales, along with a recovery in market pricing versus the prior year. The Company anticipates continued improvement in this metric in FY2020. General and administrative expenses were $4.7 million for the year, compared to similar expenses of $2.7 million for the prior year. The increase in expenses was primarily related to the expanded scope of operations and associated sales, general and administrative support. Grown Rogue’s Adjusted EBITDA1 amounted to ($3.7) million for the year ended October 31, 2019, compared to ($2.7) million for the year ended October 31, 2018. The increased loss was primarily attributable to the support costs noted above as the company built a foundation for future growth. The Company’s cash and cash equivalents position was $0.1 million as at October 31, 2019. Cash and equivalents are higher as of the date of this press release with subsequent to year end events including the completion and monetization of the 2019 sungrown harvest along with the CAD $1.5M private placement announced February 10, 2020. Management is confident that current liquidity, inclusive of the private placement, is sufficient to fund operations through 2020 and beyond.

NOTES: The Company's "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure used by management that does not have any prescribed meaning by IFRS and that may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as the Company's net income (loss) for a period, as reported, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and is further adjusted to remove transaction costs, stock-based compensation expense, accretion expense, gain (loss) on derecognition of derivative liabilities and the effects of fair-value accounting for biological assets and inventory. The Company believes that this is a useful metric to evaluate its operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of the Company's net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.

Twelve months endedAdjusted EBITDA Reconciliation 1

October 31, October 31, 2019 2018 $ $ Net loss, as reported (9,476,934) (7,509,896) Add back realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold 622,804 997,744 Less unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets (486,354) (541,352) (9,340,484) (7,053,504) Add back accretion expense, as reported 153,195 317,827 Add back amortization of intangible assets, as reported 31,373 18,762 Add back amortization of property and equipment, as reported 63,295 460,046 Add back stock-based compensation expense, as reported 113,227 1,049,595 Add back interest expense (recovery), as reported 245,549 965,285 Add back finance charges – 1,510,489 Add back transaction costs 3,453,790 – Add back acquisition costs 126,202 Add back impairment of technology license 1,574,761 Add back debt issuance costs 10,165 Less change in fair value of derivative liability (121,811) Add back (less) loss (gain) on derecognition of derivative liability, as reported (39,500) 57,500 Adjusted EBITDA (3,730,238) (2,674,000)

About Grown RogueGrown Rogue International (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a vertically-integrated, multi-state Cannabis family of brands on a mission to inspire consumers to “enhance experiences” through cannabis. We have combined an expert management team, award winning grow team, state of the art indoor and outdoor manufacturing facilities, and consumer insight based product categorization, to create innovative products thoughtfully curated from “seed to experience.” The Grown Rogue family of products include sungrown and indoor premium flower, indoor and sungrown pre-rolls along with chocolate edibles created in partnership with a world-renowned Chocolatier.

For further information on Grown Rogue International please visit www.grownrogue.com.

