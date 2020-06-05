ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Growth of Coal Tar Market to be Impacted by the Demand for Coal Tar Products from the Healthcare Sector | Technavio

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of around 2% between 2020-2024This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200605005295/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coal Tar Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report, global coal tar market has been added to Technavio’s catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and application for the forecast period 2020-2024.
The report on the coal tar market includes:
Coal Tar Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2024: Features
Competitive landscape

Market segmentation

Regional Segmentation

Application Segmentation

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing & forecast
Coal Tar Market 2020-2024: Competitive Landscape
Vendors covered

Vendor classification

ArcelorMittal

British Steel Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corp.

PJSC AVDIIVKA COKE

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works

PJSC NLMK

POSCO

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

Tata Steel Ltd.

voestalpine AG

Coal Tar Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic Landscape
APAC – size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries
Coal Tar Market Landscape 2020-2024: Application Segmentation
Coal tar processing – size and forecast 2019-2024

Carbon black – size and forecast 2019-2024

Others – size and forecast 2019-2024
Coal tar is extensively used in the healthcare industry for the treatment of skin diseases such as seborrheic dermatitis, dandruff, eczema, and psoriasis. Around 1 out of 50 people around the globe are diagnosed with psoriasis. In addition, approximately 1 out of 10 people with psoriasis are likely to develop psoriatic arthritis. Plaque psoriasis is curable with the application of coal tar as it contains anti-scaling and anti-inflammatory properties. Coal tar is also used as an ingredient in the manufacture of both skin and cosmetic products. It is available in various forms including, bath additives, lotions, ointments, creams, and shampoo. Thus, the growing demand for coal tar products from the healthcare sector will boost the growth of the coal tar market during the forecast period.
Global growth in liquid fuel consumption – An emerging trend in the coal tar market
The rapid economic growth in developing economies such as China and India is propelling the increased consumption of fuel. Rising disposable incomes coupled with the growing purchase volume of transportation vehicles is further boosting the use of liquid fuel. The exploration of alternative energy is being encouraged to ensure energy security. Coal tar is used as a raw material to produce clean fuel, which can address environmental issues. As a result, coal tar is considered as a perfect substitute for petroleum. Two serial fixed beds are used to carry out optimized catalytic hydrogenation process of coal tar. This converts coal tar into gasoline and diesel. Similarly, the use of two commercial catalysts in two-stage fixed beds can turn low-temperature coal tar into jet fuel during the hydrogenation process. Thus, global growth in liquid fuel consumption is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
Market definition

Market sizing 2020

Market size and forecast 2020-2024
Market drivers

Market challenges

Technavio also offers custom research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200605005295/en/

