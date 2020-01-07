16:00 | 07.01.2020

Growth of Crude Oil Market to be Impacted by the Increase in Upstream Investment | Technavio

The report, crude oil market 2020-2024, has been added to Technavio’s catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on production area and geography for the forecast period 2020-2024.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global crude oil market 2020-2024.

The report on the crude oil market includes:

Crude oil market analysis and forecast 2020-2024: Features

Competitive landscape Market segmentation Production area Geography Market drivers Market trends Market challenges Five forces analysis Market landscape Market sizing & forecast

Crude Oil Market 2020-2024: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification BP Plc Chevron Corp. ConocoPhillips Co. Exxon Mobil Corp. PetroChina Co. Ltd. Petróleo Brasileiro SA Qatar Petroleum Rosneft Oil Co. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Crude Oil Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic landscape

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Crude Oil Market Landscape 2020-2024: Production Area

Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Increasing upstream investments will drive the crude oil market

Governments are promoting the production of oil and gas as part of their initiatives to ensure energy security. This is driving investments in the upstream oil and gas sector to boost oil and gas exploration and production activities, including the production of crude oil.

Technological developments in hydraulic fracturing process – An emerging trend in the crude oil market

Technological developments in the hydraulic fracturing process support the exploration and production of oil and gas from shale plays. This is because technological improvements lead to an increase in the output of crude oil from unconventional reserves.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2020 Market size and forecast 2020-2024

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEDECISION FRAMEWORKDRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects Technological developments in hydraulic fracturing process Rise in world refining capacity Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2019-2023: The global oil and gas pipeline market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the period 2019-2023. The oil and gas pipeline market size will increase by USD 28.5 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

