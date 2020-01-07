|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:00 | 07.01.2020
Growth of Crude Oil Market to be Impacted by the Increase in Upstream Investment | Technavio
The report, crude oil market 2020-2024, has been added to Technavio’s catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on production area and geography for the forecast period 2020-2024.
Market segmentation
Production area
Geography
Market drivers
Market trends
Market challenges
Five forces analysis
Market landscape
Market sizing & forecast
Vendor classification
BP Plc Chevron Corp.
ConocoPhillips Co.
Exxon Mobil Corp.
PetroChina Co. Ltd.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA
Qatar Petroleum
Rosneft Oil Co.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2020
Market size and forecast 2020-2024
Market challenges
Technological developments in hydraulic fracturing process
Rise in world refining capacity
Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
