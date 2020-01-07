ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Growth of Crude Oil Market to be Impacted by the Increase in Upstream Investment | Technavio

The report, crude oil market 2020-2024, has been added to Technavio’s catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on production area and geography for the forecast period 2020-2024.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005712/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global crude oil market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report
The report on the crude oil market includes:
Crude oil market analysis and forecast 2020-2024: Features
Competitive landscape

Market segmentation

Production area

Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing & forecast
Crude Oil Market 2020-2024: Competitive landscape
Vendors covered

Vendor classification

BP Plc Chevron Corp.

ConocoPhillips Co.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA

Qatar Petroleum

Rosneft Oil Co.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
Crude Oil Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic landscape
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries
Crude Oil Market Landscape 2020-2024: Production Area
Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Increasing upstream investments will drive the crude oil market
Governments are promoting the production of oil and gas as part of their initiatives to ensure energy security. This is driving investments in the upstream oil and gas sector to boost oil and gas exploration and production activities, including the production of crude oil.
Technological developments in hydraulic fracturing process – An emerging trend in the crude oil market
Technological developments in the hydraulic fracturing process support the exploration and production of oil and gas from shale plays. This is because technological improvements lead to an increase in the output of crude oil from unconventional reserves.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
Market definition

Market sizing 2020

Market size and forecast 2020-2024
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEDECISION FRAMEWORKDRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers

Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
Rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects

Technological developments in hydraulic fracturing process

Rise in world refining capacity



About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


