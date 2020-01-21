|
20:00 | 21.01.2020
Growth of Metallurgical Coal Market to be Impacted by the Increasing Demand for Steel| Technavio
The report, global metallurgical coal market 2020-2024, has been added to Technavio’s catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share, as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and application for the forecast period 2020-2024.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005561/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global metallurgical coal market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report
The report on the metallurgical coal market includes:
Metallurgical coal market analysis and forecast 2020-2024: Features
Competitive landscape
Market segmentation
Geographic Segmentation
Application
Market drivers
Market trends
Market challenges
Five forces analysis
Market landscape
Market sizing & forecast
Metallurgical Coal Market 2020-2024: Competitive landscape
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Anglo American Plc
Arch Coal Inc.
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.
BHP
China Coal Energy Co. Ltd.
China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.
Coronado Global Resources, Inc.
Glencore Plc
Teck Resources Ltd.
and Vale SA.
Metallurgical Coal Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic landscape
Americas – size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – size and forecast 2019-2024
EMEA – size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Metallurgical Coal Market Landscape 2020-2024: Application
Steelmaking – size and forecast 2019-2024
Non-steelmaking – size and forecast 2019-2024
Increasing demand for steel will drive the metallurgical coal market
The per capita consumption of steel is an important index in the socio-economic development and living standards of the population of any nation. This is driving the demand for metallurgical coal as it is used as one of the critical elements to produce steel. The production process of steel involves BF-BOF and EAF methods, both of which require metallurgical coal. The consumption of metallurgical coal will continue to increase with the growing demand for steel resulting from favorable global economic momentum.
Advances in the mining industry – An emerging trend in the metallurgical coal market
Advances such as the introduction of automation in the mining industry are allowing mining activities to be carried out safely in unconventional locations such as ocean beds. The use of automation, including technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics, is driving the operational efficiency and production capacity of elements such as metallurgical coal. This will stimulate the global production of metallurgical coal and minimize its demand-supply gap, thereby driving the market growth.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2019
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEDECISION FRAMEWORKDRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
Advances in the mining industry
Increase in number of smart city projects
Steel production through electrolysis
Global Coal Gasification Market 2019-2023: The global coal gasification market 2019-2023 is forecast to grow at a CAGR of almost 24% during the period 2019-2023. The coal gasification market size will increase by USD 11.32 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

Global Steam Coal Market 2019-2023: The global steam coal market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 1% during the period 2019-2023. The steam coal market size will increase by USD 25.4 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.
Global Steam Coal Market 2019-2023: The global steam coal market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 1% during the period 2019-2023. The steam coal market size will increase by USD 25.4 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.
