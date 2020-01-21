20:00 | 21.01.2020

Growth of Metallurgical Coal Market to be Impacted by the Increasing Demand for Steel| Technavio

The report, global metallurgical coal market 2020-2024, has been added to Technavio’s catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share, as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and application for the forecast period 2020-2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005561/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global metallurgical coal market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

The report on the metallurgical coal market includes:

Metallurgical coal market analysis and forecast 2020-2024: Features

Competitive landscape Market segmentation Geographic Segmentation Application Market drivers Market trends Market challenges Five forces analysis Market landscape Market sizing & forecast

Metallurgical Coal Market 2020-2024: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Anglo American Plc Arch Coal Inc. Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. BHP China Coal Energy Co. Ltd. China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd. Coronado Global Resources, Inc. Glencore Plc Teck Resources Ltd. and Vale SA. Metallurgical Coal Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic landscape

Americas – size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – size and forecast 2019-2024 EMEA – size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Metallurgical Coal Market Landscape 2020-2024: Application

Steelmaking – size and forecast 2019-2024 Non-steelmaking – size and forecast 2019-2024

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformIncreasing demand for steel will drive the metallurgical coal market

The per capita consumption of steel is an important index in the socio-economic development and living standards of the population of any nation. This is driving the demand for metallurgical coal as it is used as one of the critical elements to produce steel. The production process of steel involves BF-BOF and EAF methods, both of which require metallurgical coal. The consumption of metallurgical coal will continue to increase with the growing demand for steel resulting from favorable global economic momentum.

Advances in the mining industry – An emerging trend in the metallurgical coal market

Advances such as the introduction of automation in the mining industry are allowing mining activities to be carried out safely in unconventional locations such as ocean beds. The use of automation, including technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics, is driving the operational efficiency and production capacity of elements such as metallurgical coal. This will stimulate the global production of metallurgical coal and minimize its demand-supply gap, thereby driving the market growth.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2019 Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Get Full Report:https://www.technavio.com/report/metallurgical-coal-market-industry-analysisCUSTOMER LANDSCAPEDECISION FRAMEWORKDRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Advances in the mining industry Increase in number of smart city projects Steel production through electrolysis Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample ReportFor More Information: Click HereBrowse Related Energy Reports:Global Coal Gasification Market 2019-2023: The global coal gasification market 2019-2023 is forecast to grow at a CAGR of almost 24% during the period 2019-2023. The coal gasification market size will increase by USD 11.32 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

Global Steam Coal Market 2019-2023: The global steam coal market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 1% during the period 2019-2023. The steam coal market size will increase by USD 25.4 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005561/en/