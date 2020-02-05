ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
The report, offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market 2020-2024 has been added to Technavio’s catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and technology for the forecast period 2020-2024.
The report on the offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market includes:
The report on the offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market includes:
Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2024: Features
Competitive landscape

Market segmentation

Geographic Segmentation

Technology Segmentation

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing & forecast
Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market 2020-2024: Competitive Landscape
Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Co.

Fugro NV

ION Geophysical Corp.

Mitcham Industries Inc.

PGS ASA

Polarcus Ltd.

SAExploration Holdings Inc.

SeaBird Exploration Plc

Shearwater GeoServices Holdings AS

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA

Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic Landscape
North America – size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC – size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries
Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market Landscape 2020-2024: Technology
3D seismic survey – size and forecast 2019-2024

2D seismic survey – size and forecast 2019-2024

4D seismic survey – size and forecast 2019-2024
Rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P projects will drive the offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market
Offshore wells are gaining prominence among oil and gas companies for oil and gas E&P activities. This is due to the shift in focus from shallow waters to deepwater and ultra-deepwater resources to large untapped reserves. The increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects is expected to boost investments in offshore E&P activities, which will propel the demand for offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions.
Increasing adoption of 4D seismic survey technology – An emerging trend in the offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market
Vendors are using 4D seismic methods over 2D and 3D seismic techniques to improve the quality of geological structure data. 4D seismic methods benefit E&P activities by helping in the identification of hydrocarbon reserves. They also improve the image quality of the potential hydrocarbon reservoir by simultaneously monitoring the combination of 3D seismic techniques. The adoption of 4D seismic technology will continue to increase as it offers higher accuracy and high-quality data.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers

Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
Increasing adoption of 4D seismic survey technology

Emergence of seismic-while-drilling technology

Increasing demand for digital oilfields


About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


