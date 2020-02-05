|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:00 | 05.02.2020
Growth of Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market to be Impacted by the Rise in Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater E&P Projects | Technavio
The report, offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market 2020-2024 has been added to Technavio’s catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and technology for the forecast period 2020-2024.
Market segmentation
Geographic Segmentation
Technology Segmentation
Market drivers
Market trends
Market challenges
Five forces analysis
Market landscape
Market sizing & forecast
Vendor classification
Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Co.
Fugro NV
ION Geophysical Corp.
Mitcham Industries Inc.
PGS ASA
Polarcus Ltd.
SAExploration Holdings Inc.
SeaBird Exploration Plc
Shearwater GeoServices Holdings AS
TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA
Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic Landscape
APAC – size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
2D seismic survey – size and forecast 2019-2024
4D seismic survey – size and forecast 2019-2024
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market challenges
Emergence of seismic-while-drilling technology
Increasing demand for digital oilfields
Technavio also offers custom research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
