18:00 | 23.01.2020

Growth of Oil and Gas Fishing Market to Be Impacted by the Rising Global Demand for Oil and Gas | Technavio

The report, oil and gas fishing market 2020-2024 has been added to Technavio’s catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and application for the forecast period 2020-2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005495/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global oil and gas fishing market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

The report on the oil and gas fishing market includes:

Oil and Gas Fishing Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2024: Features

Competitive landscape Market segmentation Geographic Segmentation Application Segmentation Market drivers Market trends Market challenges Five forces analysis Market landscape Market sizing & forecast

Oil and Gas Fishing Market 2020-2024: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Archer Ltd. Ardyne Technologies Baker Hughes Co. China Oilfield Services Ltd. Expro Holdings UK 2 Ltd. Halliburton Co. National Oilwell Varco Inc. Odfjell Drilling Ltd. Weatherford International Plc Wellbore Integrity Solutions LLC Oil and Gas Fishing Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic landscape

APAC – size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Oil and Gas Fishing Market Landscape 2020-2024: ApplicationSegmentation

Onshore – size and forecast 2019-2024 Offshore – size and forecast 2019-2024

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformRising global demand for oil and gas will drive the oil and gas fishing market

The rising demand and consumption of energy and rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing economies including India and China are driving the demand for oil and gas natural gas and liquid fuels. According to the US EIA, global liquid fuel consumption increased from 98.57 mbpd in 2017 to 100.72 mbpd in 2019. Consequently, the drilling activities by oil and gas E&P companies to explore untapped reservoirs are also increasing. This will drive the need for fishing operations to recover tools and materials from the oil well so that well operations such as drilling can be carried out without hinderance.

Increasing adoption of rigless well intervention – An emerging trend in the oil and gas fishing market

Well intervention is an upstream oil and gas repair and maintenance service, which may be required during drilling or even after drilling of the well is completed. These activities can be performed by either employing drilling or workover rigs or without such rigs. The rigless intervention is gaining prominence in the oil and gas industry as it is cost-effective, safe, and efficient. Fishing, being a well intervention technique, also benefits from the growing adoption of rigless well intervention techniques.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2019 Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/oil-and-gas-fishing-market-industry-analysisCUSTOMER LANDSCAPEDECISION FRAMEWORKDRIVERS AND CHALLENGESMARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of rigless well intervention Rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities Declining prices of raw materials Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample ReportFor More Information: Click HereBrowse Related Energy Reports:Global Frac Tree Market 2019-2023: The global frac tree market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2019-2023.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005495/en/