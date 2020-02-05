19:30 | 05.02.2020

Growth of Secondary Battery Recycling Market to be Impacted by the Self-Sustainability of Battery Raw Materials | Technavio

The report, secondary battery recycling market 2019-2023 has been added to Technavio’s catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and type for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the secondary battery recycling market includes:

Secondary Battery Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape Market segmentation Geographic Segmentation Type Segmentation Market drivers Market trends Market challenges Five forces analysis Market landscape Market sizing & forecast

Secondary Battery Recycling Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Battery Solutions Call2Recycle Exide Technologies Gravita India Johnson Controls Secondary Battery Recycling Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

Americas – size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC – size and forecast 2018-2023 EMEA – size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Secondary Battery Recycling Market Landscape 2019-2023: Type

Lead-acid – size and forecast 2018-2023 Lithium-ion – size and forecast 2018-2023 Others – size and forecast 2018-2023

Self-sustainability of battery raw materials will drive the secondary battery recycling market

Three ways to ensure supply of critical raw materials for manufacturing batteries in any country includes the sourcing from other countries, developing domestic sourcing, or promoting the recycling used batteries. The reserves for raw materials required for manufacturing secondary batteries such as natural graphite, manganese, and nickel are highly concentrated in few countries such as China and South Africa. As a result, other countries rely on these economies for the supply of raw materials. This is encouraging the dependent countries to promote the recycling of used secondary batteries to decrease the dependency on other countries.

Rising adoption of electric vehicles (EV) – An emerging trend in the secondary battery recycling market

Recycling used-batteries is becoming a critical need owing to the depleting metal reserves and their adverse impact on the environment. Governments around the globe are contributing toward the recycling of the batteries. One such trend is sales of EVs, which is receiving significant traction in the global secondary battery recycling market. EVs use lithium-ion batteries and recycled lithium-ion batteries. In addition, the sales of EVs is increasing because of the growing environmental concerns and shift toward a sustainable ecosystem in the automotive industry.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2018 Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market drivers Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Rising adoption of electric vehicles (EV) Rising stewardship collaboration for battery recycling Declining lithium-ion battery prices Technavio also offers custom research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

