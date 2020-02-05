21:00 | 05.02.2020

Growth of Well Testing Services Market to be Impacted by the Rising Global Demand for Energy| Technavio

The report, well testing services market 2019-2023 has been added to Technavio’s catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and application for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005641/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global well testing services market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

The report on the well testing services market includes:

Well Testing Services Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape Market segmentation Geographic Segmentation Application Segmentation Market drivers Market trends Market challenges Five forces analysis Market landscape Market sizing & forecast

Well Testing Services Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Baker Hughes Halliburton Schlumberger TechnipFMC Weatherford Well Testing Services Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

Americas – size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC – size and forecast 2018-2023 EMEA – size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Well Testing Services Market Landscape 2019-2023: ApplicationSegmentation

Onshore – size and forecast 2018-2023 Offshore – size and forecast 2018-2023

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformRising global demand for energy will drive the well testing services market

According to IEA, the global energy demand is expected to increase up to 30% by 2040. In addition, the demand for electricity is gradually increasing, especially in developing countries such as India and China due to the fast-paced development and growth in the population. This is likely to result in robust demand for oil and gas and E&P activities of oil and gas. Consequently, the demand for well testing services is also increasing to check the viability of various phases of exploration, appraisal, and development of the well.

Growing adoption of IoT by oil and gas industry – An emerging trend in the well testing services market

Advances in technology has propelled the adoption of loT in the upstream oil and gas sector. loT is extensively used for automation, processing, and evaluation of well performance. It is also useful in several areas of oil and gas activities. For example, in wells, sensors are deployed in bottomhole to provide real-time monitoring access from a remote location. Combining technology with E&P activities offers quantitative and effective solutions in the upstream oil and gas sector. Such integration provides accurate data in real time, which reduces the risk involved and enables maximum recovery of the hydrocarbons from the reserves.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2018 Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market drivers Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Growing adoption of IoT by oil and gas industry Increase in oil and gas E&P investments Consolidation of oilfield services Technavio also offers custom research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

