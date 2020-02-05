|
21:00 | 05.02.2020
Growth of Well Testing Services Market to be Impacted by the Rising Global Demand for Energy| Technavio
The report, well testing services market 2019-2023 has been added to Technavio’s catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and application for the forecast period 2019-2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005641/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global well testing services market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report
The report on the well testing services market includes:
Well Testing Services Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023: Features
Competitive landscape
Market segmentation
Geographic Segmentation
Application Segmentation
Market drivers
Market trends
Market challenges
Five forces analysis
Market landscape
Market sizing & forecast
Well Testing Services Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Baker Hughes
Halliburton
Schlumberger
TechnipFMC
Weatherford
Well Testing Services Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape
Americas – size and forecast 2018-2023
APAC – size and forecast 2018-2023
EMEA – size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Well Testing Services Market Landscape 2019-2023: ApplicationSegmentation
Onshore – size and forecast 2018-2023
Offshore – size and forecast 2018-2023
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformRising global demand for energy will drive the well testing services market
According to IEA, the global energy demand is expected to increase up to 30% by 2040. In addition, the demand for electricity is gradually increasing, especially in developing countries such as India and China due to the fast-paced development and growth in the population. This is likely to result in robust demand for oil and gas and E&P activities of oil and gas. Consequently, the demand for well testing services is also increasing to check the viability of various phases of exploration, appraisal, and development of the well.
Growing adoption of IoT by oil and gas industry – An emerging trend in the well testing services market
Advances in technology has propelled the adoption of loT in the upstream oil and gas sector. loT is extensively used for automation, processing, and evaluation of well performance. It is also useful in several areas of oil and gas activities. For example, in wells, sensors are deployed in bottomhole to provide real-time monitoring access from a remote location. Combining technology with E&P activities offers quantitative and effective solutions in the upstream oil and gas sector. Such integration provides accurate data in real time, which reduces the risk involved and enables maximum recovery of the hydrocarbons from the reserves.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Get Full Report:LINKCUSTOMER LANDSCAPEDECISION FRAMEWORKDRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
Growing adoption of IoT by oil and gas industry
Increase in oil and gas E&P investments
Consolidation of oilfield services
Technavio also offers custom research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample ReportFor More Information: Click HereRelated Reports on Energyinclude:Well Abandonment Services Market – Global Well Abandonment Services Market by application (offshore and onshore) and geography (the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA).
Well Casing and Cementing Market – Global Well Casing and Cementing Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and application (onshore and offshore).
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005641/en/