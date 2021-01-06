22:00 | 06.01.2021

GRS Expands its Global Complex Claims Solutions with Acquisition of R Winkler & Co. LLC

Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management solutions, is pleased to announce it has acquired R Winkler & Co. LLC. Sugar Land, Texas-based R Winkler & Co. specializes in energy loss adjusting and consulting services for insurance markets in the oil & gas and energy sectors. “R Winkler & Co., led by founder Rodney Winkler, brings a team of expert adjusters with extensive experience in complex claims to GRS,” said Kip Radigan, Group CEO of GRS. “As part of our Complex Claims Solutions business unit, R Winkler & Co. further enhances our capabilities in serving clients with large and complex losses.” “Rodney Winkler and his team have built an impressive firm in a highly specialized field,” said Bill Kramer, CEO of GRS’ Complex Claims Solutions USA, who joined GRS in 2020 through the acquisition of William Kramer & Associates. “Their expertise in the multifaceted energy industry and experience handling complicated losses worldwide complements GRS’ breadth and depth in complex claims.” GRS’ Complex Claims Solutions (CCS) specializes in large and complex property claims, which often involve third-party losses. R Winkler & Co. serves clients with claims in all segments of the energy industry, including operator’s extra expense, control of well, physical damage, pollution, business interruption and general liability. “Combining our strengths with Global Risk Solutions will benefit clients of both our firms,” said Rodney Winkler, founder and principal of R Winkler & Co. LLC. “As part of GRS, we are able to extend our reach and deliver even more responsive energy loss services.” Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Global Risk Solutions

Global Risk Solutions enables corporate and insurance industry clients to respond to property and casualty claims, natural catastrophes, and environmental events quickly and effectively by delivering people, process and technology to manage risk and contain costs. Headquartered in Miami, with global reach and offices in London and throughout the United States, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, please visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.

About R Winkler & Co. LLC

R Winkler & Co. provides energy loss adjusting and consulting services to oil and gas/energy insurance markets and professionals worldwide. Our team consists of licensed loss adjusters with extensive complex claims experience in the upstream, midstream, downstream and multifaceted energy industry. Our core philosophy is to provide clients with unmatched technical support and custom-tailored work products that simplify and expedite resolution of complicated loss scenarios. For more information, please visit www.rwinkler.com.

