|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:46 | 20.10.2021
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Expected to Close Business Combination with Mirion Technologies Today; Provides Update on Trust Proceeds
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (“GSAH”) (NYSE: GSAH, GSAHU, GSAHWS), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that holders of approximately 5 million shares reversed their redemption status, increasing the GSAH trust proceeds expected to be available for the business combination by approximately $50 million since October 15, 2021.
The transaction is expected to raise approximately $604 million from GSAH trust proceeds, $900 million from a fully committed common stock private placement (PIPE) and $830 million from a senior secured term loan financing. A portion of the proceeds will be used to pay $1.3 billion to existing Mirion stockholders, to refinance approximately $909 million of existing Mirion third-party debt and to pay certain transaction expenses.
Upon completion of the business combination, GSAH will change its name to “Mirion Technologies, Inc.” Following the consummation of the business combination, Mirion’s Class A common stock and public warrants are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “MIR” and “MIRW”, respectively.
These forward-looking statements involve significant risk and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside GSAH’s and Mirion’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) GSAH’s ability to complete the potential transaction or, if GSAH does not complete the potential transaction, any other initial business combination; (2) satisfaction or waiver (if applicable) of the conditions to the potential transaction, including with respect to the approval of the stockholders of GSAH; (3) the ability to maintain the listing of the combined company’s securities on the New York Stock Exchange; (4) the inability to complete the private placement; (5) the risk that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of GSAH or Mirion as a result of the announcement and consummation of the transaction described herein; (6) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (7) costs related to the proposed transaction; (8) changes in applicable laws or regulations and delays in obtaining, adverse conditions contained in, or the inability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals required to complete the potential transaction; (9) the possibility that GSAH and Mirion may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (10) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against GSAH, Mirion or any of their respective directors or officers, following the announcement of the potential transaction; (11) the failure to realize anticipated pro forma results or projections and underlying assumptions, including with respect to estimated stockholder redemptions, purchase price and other adjustments; (12) future global, regional or local political, market and social conditions, including due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (13) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the definitive proxy statement of GSAH, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and other documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by GSAH.
Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. Neither GSAH nor Mirion undertakes any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in GSAH’s reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.
