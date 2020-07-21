23:00 | 21.07.2020

GSE Schedules Release of First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions” or “GSE”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in delivering and supporting end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions to the power industry, today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 after the close of the stock market. Management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing: (877) 407-9753 (Domestic) (201) 493-6739 (International) The conference call also will be accessible via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gvp/mediaframe/39896/indexl.html

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that enable customers to achieve the performance they envision. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is a proven solution provider, with more than four decades of industry experience and more than 1,100 installations serving hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. www.gses.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005937/en/