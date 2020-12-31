|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 31.03.2021
GSE Solutions Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions”, “GSE”, or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in delivering and supporting engineering, compliance, simulation, training and workforce solutions that support decarbonization of the power industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter (“Q4”) and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
Gross profit of $14.8 million, compared to $20.3 million in 2019.
Operating loss of $(9.5) million, compared to $(7.4) million in 2019.
Net loss of $(10.5) million, or $(0.52) per diluted share, compared to $(12.1) million, or $(0.60) per diluted share, in 2019.
Adjusted net income1 of $3 thousand, or approximately $0.00 per diluted share, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA1 of $(0.3) million, compared to $4.8 million in 2019.
Cash flow provided by operations totaled $0.3 million, compared to $4.0 million in 2019.
New orders totaled $45.3 million, compared to $59.1 million in 2019.
Gross profit of $3.8 million, compared to $5.0 million in Q4 2019.
Operating loss of $(1.2) million, compared to $(1.6) million in Q4 2019.
Net loss of $(1.5) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared to $(6.3) million, or $(0.32) per diluted share, in Q4 2019.
Adjusted net income1 of $2.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $6.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in Q4 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1.1 million, compared to $1.2 million in Q4 2019.
New orders equaled $7.9 million, compared to $16.2 million in Q4 2019.
Awarded master service agreements with a major U.S. utility for a combined value of $35 million during a two- year period, commencing in 2021 and ramping up during the year. These agreements are not included in the Company’s fourth quarter new orders or quarter-ending backlog.
Working capital totaled $(2.7) million and current ratio equaled 0.9x.
Total debt equaled $13.1 million.
Backlog totaled $40.4 million.
Mr. Loudermilk continued, “While uncertainties related to the pandemic persist, we noted a surge in RFP activity to start 2021 and, depending on our success rate converting bids to wins, we could see a meaningful upswing in business in the second half of the year. We are optimistic about our near- and long-term prospects, especially as a result of the renewed focus on decarbonizing the power sector. Our services are essential to the nuclear industry, which plays a critical role in the decarbonization of energy. We remain focused on growing our businesses organically, executing on an exciting product and solutions roadmap as well as emphasizing cross selling and upselling opportunities.”
Gross profit decreased $5.5 to $14.8 million, or 25.7% of revenue in 2020, compared to $20.3 million, or 24.5% of revenue in 2019. Our margin is impacted by our mix of business, but overall profitability of remaining and new smaller projects increased the profit margin.
Operating loss totaled $(9.5) million in 2020, compared to operating loss of $(7.4) million in 2019.
Net loss was $(10.5) million, or $(0.52) per diluted share in 2020, compared to net loss of $(12.1) million, or $(0.60) per diluted share, in 2019.
Adjusted net income1 decreased to $3 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share in 2020, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted share in 2019.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $(6.9) million in 2020, compared to $(2.2) million in 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA1 totaled $(0.3) million in 2020, compared to $4.8 million in 2019.
Performance new orders totaled $26.2 million in 2020 compared to $27.4 million in 2019. NITC new orders totaled $19.1 million in 2020 compared to $31.7 million in 2019.
The decrease in the Performance segment’s revenue primarily reflects major projects at the end of 2019 that were completed at the beginning of 2020 and delays in commencing new contracts remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The year-over-year decrease in the NITC segment’s revenue was primarily caused by stoppage of existing projects and delays in commencing new contracts due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lower customer demand for staffing during the year.
Performance
$9,159
$32,790
$45,776
NITC
8,133
24,830
37,199
Total Revenue
$17,292
$57,620
$82,975
Performance new orders totaled $4.4 million in Q4 2020, compared to $8.4 million in Q4 2019. NITC new orders totaled $3.5 million in Q4 2020, compared to $7.8 million in Q4 2019.
Q4 2020 gross profit was $3.8 million, or 29.9% of revenue, compared to $5.0 million, or 29.0% of revenue, in Q4 2019.
Performance
41.8%
$3,444
37.6%
$11,395
34.8%
$15,231
33.3%
NITC
12.4%
1,578
19.4%
3,390
13.7%
5,067
13.6%
Consolidated Gross Profit
29.9%
$5,022
29.0%
$14,785
25.7%
$20,298
24.5%
The decrease in our gross profit of $1.2 million during Q4 2020 was primarily driven by a decrease in Performance and NITC revenue.
Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) in Q4 2020 totaled $3.2 million, or 25.4% of revenue, compared to $3.9 million, or 22.8% of revenue, in Q4 2019. The decrease during Q4 2020 was primarily driven by lower business development costs.
Operating loss was approximately $(1.2) million in Q4 2020, compared to Operating loss of $(1.6) million in Q4 2019. The decrease was due to both lower gross profit and restructuring charges taken in Q4 2020.
The Company recorded a tax expense of $0.2 million in Q4 2020. The significant change of $6.4 million in deferred tax expense was primarily driven by the prior year recognition of $6.8 million of valuation allowance against the deferred tax assets related to the U.S. and foreign entities which was partially offset by the generation of a deferred tax asset related to the GAAP goodwill and intangible impairment in the U.S. entities.
Net loss for Q4 2020 totaled $(1.5) million, or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share, compared to $(6.3) million, or $(0.32) per basic and diluted share, in Q4 2019.
Adjusted net income1 totaled $2.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted share in Q4 2020, compared to $6.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in Q4 2019.
EBITDA for Q4 2020 was approximately $(631) thousand, compared to $1.2 million in Q4 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA1 totaled $1.1 million in Q4 2020, compared to $1.2 million in Q4 2019.
GSE’s cash position at December 31, 2020, was $6.7 million, as compared to $11.7 million at December 31, 2019.
Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:
(877) 407-9753 (Domestic)
(201) 493-6739 (International)
The conference call will also be accessible via the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gvp/mediaframe/44080/indexl.html.
For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online webcast replay will be available at the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gvp/mediaframe/44080/indexl.html or at www.gses.com for a longer period.
$17,292
$57,620
$82,975
Cost of revenue
12,270
42,835
62,677
Gross profit
5,022
14,785
20,298
Selling, general and administrative
3,938
15,765
16,169
Research and development
184
686
710
Restructuring charges
1,736
1,297
2,478
Loss on impairment
133
4,302
5,597
Depreciation
63
330
363
Amortization of definite-lived intangible assets
596
1,943
2,400
Total operating expenses
6,650
24,323
27,717
Operating loss
(1,628)
(9,538)
(7,419)
Interest expense
(176)
(623)
(988)
Loss on derivative instruments, net
56
(17)
(13)
Other income (expense), net
2,006
(4)
2,068
Loss before income taxes
(1,280)
258
(10,182)
(6,352)
Provision for income taxes
6,607
355
5,733
Net loss
$(6,349)
$(10,537)
$(12,085)
Basic loss per common share
$(0.32)
$(0.52)
$(0.60)
Diluted loss per common share
$(0.32)
$(0.52)
$(0.60)
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic
20,017,028
20,439,157
20,062,021
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted
20,017,028
20,439,157
20,062,021
$11,691
Current assets
30,778
Total assets
$58,509
Current liabilities
$34,434
Long-term liabilities
3,956
Stockholders’ equity
$20,119
$(6,349)
$(10,537)
$(12,085)
Interest expense
176
623
988
Provision for income taxes
6,607
355
5,733
Depreciation and amortization
732
2,612
3,129
EBITDA
1,166
(6,947)
(2,235)
Litigation
–
477
–
Loss on impairment
133
4,302
5,597
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
–
–
(1,200)
Restructuring charges
1,736
1,297
2,478
Stock-based compensation expense
270
378
1,420
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
(56)
17
13
Acquisition-related expense
–
192
744
Acquisition-related legal settlement
(2,025)
–
(2,025)
Adjusted EBITDA
$1,224
$(284)
$4,792
–
477
–
Loss on impairment
133
4,302
5,597
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
–
–
(1,200)
Restructuring charges
1,736
1,297
2,478
Stock-based compensation expense
270
378
1,420
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
(56)
17
13
Acquisition-related expense
–
192
744
Acquisition-related legal settlement
(2,025)
–
(2,025)
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions
596
1,943
2,400
Valuation allowance
6,820
1,589
6,820
Income tax expense impact of adjustments
5,612
345
3,851
Adjusted net income
$6,737
$3
$8,013
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$(0.31)
$(0.52)
$(0.60)
Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share – Diluted
$0.33
$0.00
$0.39
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted(a)
20,560,399
20,439,157
20,376,255
