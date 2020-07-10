|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 10.07.2020
GSE Solutions Discloses Notice From Nasdaq
GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions”, “GSE”, or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in delivering and supporting end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions to the power industry, today announced that it received a notice letter dated July 8, 2020 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating, that as a result of the Company’s failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (the “Quarterly Report”), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).
Nasdaq stated in its notification that the Company has 60 calendar days, or until September 6, 2020, to submit a plan to regain compliance. The Company intends to submit a plan of compliance on or before the September 6, 2020 deadline. Nasdaq’s notification has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market.
Due to circumstances primarily stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company did not timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020, by the extended due date of June 29, 2020, as further extended to July 6, 2020 by the Company’s Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on June 29, 2020. The Company continues to work diligently with its auditors to complete its Quarterly Report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as reasonably practical and is targeting submission of this filing by July 24, 2020.
