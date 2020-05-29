23:00 | 29.05.2020

GSE Solutions Provides Update on Form 10-K Filing

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions”, “GSE”, or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in delivering and supporting end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions to the power industry, today announced that, due to circumstances primarily stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will not timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 by the extended due date of May 29, 2020. The Company continues to work diligently with its auditors to complete its annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as reasonably practical and is targeting submission of this filing by June 15, 2020.

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that enable customers to achieve the performance they envision. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is a proven solution provider, with more than four decades of industry experience and more than 1,100 installations serving hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. www.gses.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

