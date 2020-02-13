0:57 | 14.02.2020

GSSG Solar Announces the First Close of GSSG Solar Partners III, LP

GSSG Solar, LLC (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the first close of GSSG Solar Partners III, LP, its third global fund (the “Fund”). The Fund will build on the strategy, infrastructure, and relationships of the Company’s prior funds providing investors access to high quality solar projects in Japan and other developed markets in Asia.

The Denver-based solar asset management firm monitors active solar markets worldwide to identify the best risk-adjusted and scalable opportunities for its funds. Since 2013, the Company has acquired over 500 MW of solar projects and developed its asset management and project management teams in its Tokyo office. In addition to Japan, the Fund expects to explore similar stage investments in developed countries with similar resource scarcity themes inherent to island economies. The Company applies its value-added investing approach and decades of industry experience to execute on the Fund’s mandate. Since its December first close, the Fund’s investor base has committed over 75% of the targeted $200 million and includes the Fund’s first pension investor as well as repeat LPs.

“We feel fortunate to have a set of investors who enable us to invest in the best risk adjusted solar investments we find,” said Tomakin Archambault, GSSG Solar’s CEO. “Fund III is large enough to attract top investment talent while remaining small enough that we can selectively curate another over-performing investment vehicle.”About GSSG Solar, LLC: GSSG Solar is a full-service renewable energy investment firm that manages funds designed to generate capital appreciation through select investments in high quality renewables projects worldwide.

