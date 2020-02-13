|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:57 | 14.02.2020
GSSG Solar Announces the First Close of GSSG Solar Partners III, LP
GSSG Solar, LLC (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the first close of GSSG Solar Partners III, LP, its third global fund (the “Fund”). The Fund will build on the strategy, infrastructure, and relationships of the Company’s prior funds providing investors access to high quality solar projects in Japan and other developed markets in Asia.
Since its December first close, the Fund’s investor base has committed over 75% of the targeted $200 million and includes the Fund’s first pension investor as well as repeat LPs.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer