Guidehouse Insights Names Oracle, Uplight, and Bidgely the Leading Home Energy Management Providers

A new Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights examines the strategy and execution of 15 home energy management (HEM) solutions providers, with Oracle, Uplight, and Bidgely ranked as the leading market players. HEM is a broad market of technologies and services that provides information to homeowners so they can better manage and control energy consumption and production. Energy management has become an essential part of home digitization, particularly for those who have invested in smart homes, acquired distributed energy resources (DER), or are interested in engaging with third-party companies that offer value-added services including energy as a service (EaaS), virtual power plants (VPPs), and predictive maintenance services for appliances and equipment. Click to tweet: According to a new Leaderboard report from @WeAreGHInsights, Oracle, Uplight, and Bidgely are the leading HEM providers. “What sets leading providers apart is that their HEM solutions are supported by advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), which facilitate two-way communication between utilities and customers,” says William Hughes, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “In addition to the AMI-based solutions, there are numerous HEM monitors that major equipment manufacturers are increasingly integrating into their residential electrical equipment to offer real-time energy usage information.” According to the report, the HEM marketplace has shown dramatic growth since 2018, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.8% through 2020. Guidehouse Insights anticipates that the market will continue to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% through 2030. This marketplace is expected to become even more dynamic as existing companies compete with new players to improve customer satisfaction scores, lower costs, and provide the data needed for demand side management (DSM) programs that assist in the transition to more renewable energy. The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Home Energy Management Providers, discusses various types of software platform and energy monitoring providers, reflecting rapid market maturation, technology evolution, and the entrance of several new and significant competitors. This Leaderboard examines the Strategy and Execution of 13 companies that offer software-based HEM solutions. These players are rated on 12 criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners; technology; geographic reach; sales, marketing, and distribution; product performance; product quality and reliability; product portfolio; pricing; and staying power. Using Guidehouse Insights’ proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing industry participants with an objective assessment of these companies’ relative strengths and weaknesses in the global HEM market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

