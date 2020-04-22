|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
11:15 | 22.04.2020
Guidehouse Insights Report Shows Nearly 200 Million Electric Bicycles Are Expected to Be Sold Over the Next 5 Years
A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes the global market for electric bicycles (e-bikes), providing forecasts for annual e-bike unit sales, revenue, market share, and average transaction prices through 2030.
Although sales of traditional bicycles have remained flat in most major world markets for the past several years, e-bikes are achieving unprecedented growth across North America, Europe, and pockets of Asia Pacific. Due to the strong growth and higher average purchase prices of e-bikes, many bicycle manufacturers rely on the technology to increasingly fill the void of sinking revenue from traditional bicycles. Click to tweet: According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, global e-bike sales revenue is expected to grow from $27.3 billion in 2020 to nearly $47 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.
“Bicycle manufacturers that fail to offer comprehensive and competitive e-bike product lines risk losing substantial new business and the ability to remain profitable,” says Ryan Citron, senior research analyst at Guidehouse Insights. “Cumulatively, nearly 200 million e-bikes are expected to be sold over the next 5 years and roughly 450 million throughout the forecast period.”
The large increase in e-bike sales is due to several emerging market and technology trends, including significant investment into electrification by major bicycle and automotive manufacturers, historic adoption levels among European consumers, and increased e-bike model availability and use cases. Lithium ion (Li-ion) batteries are also continuing to achieve significant cost reductions, providing increased electric ranges, and decreasing in size, resulting in more affordable and desirable products for consumers.
The report, Market Data: Electric Bicycles, analyzes the global market for e-bikes. The study provides a detailed analysis of the market opportunities, key drivers of growth, and technology trends associated with e-bikes. Global market forecasts for annual e-bike unit sales, revenue, market share, and average transaction prices extend through 2030 and are segmented by region and country. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer