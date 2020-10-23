17:06 | 23.10.2020

Gypsum-based Products Global Market to 2030 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Gypsum-based Products Market – Global & India Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This latest study collated and published by the author analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global & India gypsum-based products market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the gypsum-based products market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the gypsum-based products market would progress during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the gypsum-based products market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. this study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the gypsum-based products market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the gypsum-based products market, and estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Thousand) and volume(Kilo Tons). The report mentions company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the gypsum-based products market, wherein, various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.

Companies Mentioned

Knauf Gips KG Global Gypsum Company Ltd. Escayescos, SL USG Corporation James Hardie Industries plc. Georgia-Pacific Gypsum II LLC YOSHINO GYPSUM CO.,LTD. Kingspan Group VANS Gypsum Pvt. Ltd LafargeHolcim Ltd

Key Questions Answered in this report on Gypsum-based Products Market

Which raw material is likely to generate the highest revenue by 2030? Which plaster system of gypsum-based products is expected to grow at fastest pace by the end of 2030? Which end use segment is the major consumer of gypsum-based products? How much revenue is the gypsum-based products market in India expected to generate by the end of the forecast period? How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of the advantages of gypsum-based products? What all companies operate across the globe? What are the indicators expected to drive the gypsum-based products market? Which state of India will hold major share of the market?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Market Overview

2.1. Product Overview 2.2. Market Indicators 2.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis 2.3.1. Drivers 2.3.2. Restraints 2.3.3. Opportunities 2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 2.5. Value Chain Analysis 2.6. List of Raw Material Suppliers, by State 2.7. List of Manufacturers, by State 2.8. List of Distributors/Dealers/Retailers, by State 2.9. List of Potential Customers (Top Builders), by State (Procurement Volume)

3. Gypsum Plaster Technical Know-How Analysis 4. Trade Flow Potential, by Key Countries 5. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Plaster System 6. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Raw Material 7. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type 8. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-Use 9. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region 10. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Plaster System 11. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Raw Material 12. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type 13. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-Use 14. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by State 15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Global & India Gypsum-Based Products Market Share Analysis, by Company (2019) 15.2. Company Profiles

16. Primary Research – Key Insights 17. Assumptions and Research Methodology

