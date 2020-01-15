|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:30 | 15.01.2020
H2scan Raises $13.5 Million in New Capital
H2scan, a leading provider of proven, proprietary hydrogen sensors and technologies for utilities and industrial markets, today announced it has closed $10.5 million in a series E financing round from Energy Growth Momentum, a UK-based private equity group. H2scan raised an additional $3 million in venture debt from El Dorado Investment Company, an Arizona venture company owned by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.
Both Energy Growth Momentum and El Dorado have deep energy industry expertise.
The new Gen 5 System will cost up to 80% less and is three times smaller than existing hydrogen monitoring systems, opening the door to monitoring the 13 million plus transformers under streets, in neighborhoods, industrial sites, wind and solar farms and trains; ABB and other transformer industry leaders have tested prototypes of the system, which is now in retail production.
The funds will also be used to build a proprietary automated sensor manufacturing (ASM) capability that meaningfully expands manufacturing capacity of H2scan products at the company’s production facility in Valencia.
The new automated calibration system will reduce the days needed for sensor calibration to less than a third of what is required today, which will have a significant impact on product delivery times and efficiency. Altran, a 43,000-employee engineering service company located in Burlington, MA, is the program lead for the state-of-the-art system.
“Our products contribute to either the safety or efficiency of utility power transformers, refineries and petrochemical facilities. Already, H2scan offers the greatest specification on the market along with environmental conditioning to adapt our monitoring solution to a wider range of applications,” said Dennis Reid, President, CEO and Founder of H2scan.
He continued: “This solution just improves with our Gen 5 technology, which is smaller and less costly, and has opened up new markets such as distribution transformer monitoring. This funding, besides the development of the ASM, will help us grow our market share, and add new products using the Gen 5 platform. Just as importantly, I’m looking forward to the industry expertise that Energy Growth Momentum and El Dorado will bring to the company.”
“H2scan is perfectly aligned with what we look for in an investment as the company improves the performance of energy assets and can benefit from our operational expertise as it brings its new technology to market,” said John Wilson, Partner, Energy Growth Momentum LLP. “I look forward to working with management in realizing the significant opportunity in real-time and remote hydrogen monitoring.”
“Given our electrical generation businesses, we can immediately see the value of the Gen 5 technology and what it brings to the entire H2scan product line,” said John Finn, Managing Director at El Dorado Investment Company. “The company’s technology solves some very critical problems for utilities and this market need played a significant role in our decision to invest.”
Founders Advisors advised the company in the transaction.
H2scan now holds 27 patents on its core technology, software and electronics and its products are sold in over 60 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.h2scan.com.
