13:30 | 20.10.2021
Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament Raises Over $2.6 Million for U.S. Nonprofit Organizations
The 26th annual Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament raised $2.6 million for over 75 U.S. nonprofit organizations, once again making it one of the largest non-PGA golf tournament fundraisers. The tournament has raised more than $25 million for charities since it started in 1993.
Suppliers, employees, and Halliburton volunteers participated in the fundraiser, held at The Clubs of Kingwood, and 130 organizations sponsored the event.
“We are grateful for our sponsors who, with their generous contributions, made this event possible. It is an honor to provide funds to these outstanding charities whose work makes a positive difference in the lives of thousands of individuals every day,” said Jeff Miller, Halliburton chairman, president and CEO.
Out of the over 75 charities who benefited, the Halliburton Charitable Foundation invited 31 to join the golfers at the event. This year’s participating charities are:
Astros Foundation
Houston Police Foundation
Be An Angel
Inheritance of Hope, Inc.
Books Between Kids
Katy Prairie Conservancy
Brighter Bites
Kids’ Meals
Buckner Children and Family Services
Medical Bridges, Inc.
Casa De Esperanza de los Ninos
Inspiration Ranch
Children’s Assessment Center Foundation
Rebuild Together, Inc.
Communities in Schools of Houston
Safe Kids Worldwide
Dress for Success
Search Homeless Services
El Centro de Corazon
The Council on Recovery
Freedom Service Dogs
The Landing
Girls, Inc.
The Montrose Center
Greens Bayou Corridor Coalition
The Village Learning Center
High Sky Children’s Ranch
Trees for Houston
Houston Area Women’s Center
Undies for Everyone
Houston Food Bank
