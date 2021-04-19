13:30 | 20.10.2021

Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament Raises Over $2.6 Million for U.S. Nonprofit Organizations

The 26th annual Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament raised $2.6 million for over 75 U.S. nonprofit organizations, once again making it one of the largest non-PGA golf tournament fundraisers. The tournament has raised more than $25 million for charities since it started in 1993. Suppliers, employees, and Halliburton volunteers participated in the fundraiser, held at The Clubs of Kingwood, and 130 organizations sponsored the event. “We are grateful for our sponsors who, with their generous contributions, made this event possible. It is an honor to provide funds to these outstanding charities whose work makes a positive difference in the lives of thousands of individuals every day,” said Jeff Miller, Halliburton chairman, president and CEO. Out of the over 75 charities who benefited, the Halliburton Charitable Foundation invited 31 to join the golfers at the event. This year’s participating charities are: Astros Foundation Houston Police Foundation Be An Angel Inheritance of Hope, Inc. Books Between Kids Katy Prairie Conservancy Brighter Bites Kids’ Meals Buckner Children and Family Services Medical Bridges, Inc. Casa De Esperanza de los Ninos Inspiration Ranch Children’s Assessment Center Foundation Rebuild Together, Inc. Communities in Schools of Houston Safe Kids Worldwide Dress for Success Search Homeless Services El Centro de Corazon The Council on Recovery Freedom Service Dogs The Landing Girls, Inc. The Montrose Center Greens Bayou Corridor Coalition The Village Learning Center High Sky Children’s Ranch Trees for Houston Houston Area Women’s Center Undies for Everyone Houston Food Bank

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the Company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the Company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

