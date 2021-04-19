ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
13:30 | 20.10.2021
Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament Raises Over $2.6 Million for U.S. Nonprofit Organizations

The 26th annual Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament raised $2.6 million for over 75 U.S. nonprofit organizations, once again making it one of the largest non-PGA golf tournament fundraisers. The tournament has raised more than $25 million for charities since it started in 1993.

Suppliers, employees, and Halliburton volunteers participated in the fundraiser, held at The Clubs of Kingwood, and 130 organizations sponsored the event.

“We are grateful for our sponsors who, with their generous contributions, made this event possible. It is an honor to provide funds to these outstanding charities whose work makes a positive difference in the lives of thousands of individuals every day,” said Jeff Miller, Halliburton chairman, president and CEO.

Out of the over 75 charities who benefited, the Halliburton Charitable Foundation invited 31 to join the golfers at the event. This year’s participating charities are:

Astros Foundation

Houston Police Foundation

Be An Angel

Inheritance of Hope, Inc.

Books Between Kids

Katy Prairie Conservancy

Brighter Bites

Kids’ Meals

Buckner Children and Family Services

Medical Bridges, Inc.

Casa De Esperanza de los Ninos

Inspiration Ranch

Children’s Assessment Center Foundation

Rebuild Together, Inc.

Communities in Schools of Houston

Safe Kids Worldwide

Dress for Success

Search Homeless Services

El Centro de Corazon

The Council on Recovery

Freedom Service Dogs

The Landing

Girls, Inc.

The Montrose Center

Greens Bayou Corridor Coalition

The Village Learning Center

High Sky Children’s Ranch

Trees for Houston

Houston Area Women’s Center

Undies for Everyone

Houston Food Bank

 
ABOUT HALLIBURTON
Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the Company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the Company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
