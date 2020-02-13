|
23:15 | 13.02.2020
Halliburton Declares Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2020 first quarter dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) a share on the Company’s common stock payable on March 25, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2020.
The Company’s annual meeting of shareholders will take place on May 19, 2020, in Houston, Texas. The record date for determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting is March 20, 2020.
