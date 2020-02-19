|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:32 | 19.02.2020
Halliburton to Issue $1.0 Billion of Senior Notes
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today the pricing of an offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.92% senior notes due 2030. The offering is expected to close on March 3, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Halliburton intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with cash on hand, to finance concurrent cash tender offers to purchase certain series of Halliburton’s outstanding senior notes. If the tender offers are not consummated or the net proceeds from the offering exceed the total consideration payable in the tender offers, Halliburton intends to use the remaining net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment or repurchase of other indebtedness. The offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the tender offers, although the consummation of the tender offers is contingent upon, among other things, the completion of the offering on terms and conditions satisfactory to Halliburton.
The notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC are acting as joint book-running managers in connection with the offering of the notes. The notes are being offered only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from:
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.
Mizuho Securities USA Inc.
