23:32 | 19.02.2020

Halliburton to Issue $1.0 Billion of Senior Notes

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today the pricing of an offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.92% senior notes due 2030. The offering is expected to close on March 3, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Halliburton intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with cash on hand, to finance concurrent cash tender offers to purchase certain series of Halliburton’s outstanding senior notes. If the tender offers are not consummated or the net proceeds from the offering exceed the total consideration payable in the tender offers, Halliburton intends to use the remaining net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment or repurchase of other indebtedness. The offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the tender offers, although the consummation of the tender offers is contingent upon, among other things, the completion of the offering on terms and conditions satisfactory to Halliburton. The notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC are acting as joint book-running managers in connection with the offering of the notes. The notes are being offered only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 55,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir — from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

NOTE: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the consummation of the concurrent tender offers and the expected closing date and use of proceeds of the offering. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Halliburton’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. Halliburton’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors identified that may affect Halliburton’s business, results of operations, and financial condition. Halliburton undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

