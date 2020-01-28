|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:55 | 28.01.2020
Halliburton Wins Drilling and Completion Services Contracts for INPEX-Operated Ichthys Project Field Development
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today it has been awarded seven contracts for drilling and completion services for the next phase of field development of the INPEX-operated Ichthys Project in the Browse Basin offshore northern Australia.
The well development campaign is due to start in March 2020 and will continue for an estimated 3-year term. The contracts awarded include directional drilling, logging while drilling, surface data logging, drilling and completions fluids, cementing, liner hangers, coring and well completions services.
“We are excited to win this work and to collaborate with INPEX to deliver our extensive drilling and completions services in addition to our digital capabilities in the strategically significant Browse Basin,” said Jason Jeow, vice president of the Australasia region for Halliburton.
Halliburton’s Western Australian facilities in Jandakot and Broome will support the project. The Company expects to hire locally at its Broome facility to support the contract.
