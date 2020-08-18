23:20 | 18.08.2020

Halo Announced Corporate Update Conference Call on August 19th

Halo Labs Inc. (“Halo” or the “Company”) (NEO: HALO; OTCQX: AGEEF, Germany: A9KN) today announces that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 19th 2020 to discuss its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (“Q2 2020”) and provide an operational update for each business unit. Halo continues to expand its business footprint, despite the challenging conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of available capital that have set back certain cannabis companies. Halo’s revenue in Q2 2020 increased 17.8% when compared with the three months ended March 31, 2020 (“Q1 2020”). Gross margins show a similar improving trend from -3.9% in Q1 2020 to 19.6% in Q2 2020. The Company also has reduced operating costs in Q2 2020 and has had three consecutive quarters of improving financial performance1.

Earnings Call Details

Topic : Halo Labs Q2, 2020 Financial and Operational Results Date & Time: August 19th at 4:15 p.m. EDT / 1:15 p.m. PDT Registration : Investors can register below for the discussion and Q&A with Kiran Sidhu, the Chief Executive Officer, and Philip Van Den Berg, the Chief Financial Officer.

Halo is a leading cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution company that grows, extracts and processes quality cannabis flower, oils, and concentrates, and has sold over five million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. Halo continues to evolve its business by delivering value with its products. Current growth includes verticalization in key markets in the United States and Africa, with planned expansion into European and Canadian markets. With a consumer-centric focus, Halo markets innovative, branded, and private-label products across multiple product categories. Recently, the Company acquired a dispensary permit in Los Angeles, and entered into an agreement to acquire Ukiah Ventures Inc. both in California. The Company plans to acquire three KushBar branded dispensaries and five development permits in Alberta Canada, and Canmart Limited, which holds wholesale distribution and special licenses allowing the import and distribution of cannabis-based products for medicinal use (CBPM’s) in the United Kingdom. Halo is led by a strong, diverse management team, with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The Company is currently operating in the United States in California, Oregon, and Nevada, with an international presence in Lesotho within a planned 200-hectare cultivation zone via Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness (Pty) Ltd., as well as planned importation and distribution in the United Kingdom via Canmart.

