23:51 | 20.04.2020
Halo Announces Proposed Partnership with FlowerShop* and G-Eazy
Halo Labs Inc. (“Halo” or the “Company”) (NEO: HALO, OTCQX: AGEEF, Germany: A9KN) and FlowerShop* are excited to announce a new partnership that will bring much-needed employment opportunities to communities during the uncertain times of the COVID-19 global crisis. Halo intends to acquire a membership interest in FlowerShop*, in which G-Eazy is a partner and key member of the company.
Halo has entered into a letter of intent (“LOI”) to acquire a 25% membership interest in Feel Better, LLC, dba FlowerShop* (“FlowerShop*”) for $1.5 million, payable primarily in Halo common shares (the “Acquisition”). Halo and FlowerShop* will also execute a licensing, manufacturing, and distribution agreement for FlowerShop* branded products.
“In the face of COVID-19, the timing to bring FlowerShop* and its mission to the market has never been more vital. Their focus on mental and physical wellness, combined with innovative direct to consumer solutions positively impact people’s needs,” commented Kiran Sidhu, CEO and Co-Founder of Halo.
G-Eazy is an American rapper and producer from Oakland, CA. In addition to the success he has seen in the music industry, with multi-platinum selling hit songs, billions of song streams, and sold-out world tours — he is very active with his investments and philanthropy work in his home state of California and beyond. He comments, “I have seen first hand the power of the plant – witnessing cannabis change my mother’s life in a very positive way. I was instantly drawn to FlowerShop* and its mission to help people feel better – and knew I wanted to take on an active role as a partner. My hope is in the midst of this pandemic – FlowerShop* will be an essential business which stimulates the economy and provides comfort and joy to people through the products we create.”
Halo and the owners of FlowerShop* will enter into an LLC operating agreement providing Halo with approval rights over certain key decisions, as well as other customary minority investor protections
The Halo common shares will be subject to resale restrictions under applicable securities laws, as well as volume trading restrictions for one year following the closing date. During this time FlowerShop* may only sell a number of Halo common shares equivalent to the greater of (a) 10% of the prior trading day’s total volume, or (b) 100,000.
Halo will license, manufacture, and distribute FlowerShop* branded marijuana items, including concentrates and extracts, in California, Oregon, and Nevada, in exchange for a royalty on total gross revenue; FlowerShop* will be responsible for providing all marketing materials, design services, and product packaging
Halo will agree to repurchase Halo common shares from FlowerShop* following the five-month anniversary of the closing date under certain circumstances to help support FlowerShop*’s working capital requirements
The proposed partnership will lead to the following estimated employment opportunities:
5 executive level jobs & 25 production jobs pertaining to distribution & transportation. Open positions include:
Sales Director
Sales Representatives
Brand Ambassadors
Financial Analyst
Delivery Drivers (once Halo opens retail and in-home deliveries available)
Retail Director
Facility Managers
Drivers (Transportation between facilities)
Biomass Sourcing Lead
Blaster
Oven Techs
VTA Techs
Packagers
Floor Lead
At this time, we encourage prospective applicants to apply for employment opportunities online at https://halocanna.com/careers/
Together, Isaac and Gabriel saw a void in the wellness, cannabis, and lifestyle industries. They embarked on a mission to develop “A Feel Better Company” – a joyful brand experience at every level, from purchase to consumption, that exceeds the expectations of design-driven consumers who curate every aspect of their lives. By creating the first digitally native, direct to consumer platform in a space, they will disrupt the game with original content, products, and experiences focused on sustainability and multi-purpose use – ultimately encouraging acts of giving, spontaneity, and love – and helping the world to FEEL BETTER.
Recently, Halo entered into binding agreements to acquire one dispensary in Los Angeles, three KushBar branded dispensaries, five development permits in Alberta Canada, and Canmart Limited which holds wholesale distribution and special licenses allowing the import and distribution of cannabis-based products for medicinal use (CBPM’s) in the United Kingdom. Halo is led by a strong, diverse management team with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The Company is currently operating in the United States in California, Oregon, and Nevada while having an international presence in Lesotho within a planned 200+ hectare cultivation zone via Bophelo as well as planned importation and distribution in the United Kingdom via Canmart.
For further information regarding Halo, see Halo’s disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
