22:38 | 19.08.2020
Halo Closes Ukiah Ventures Acquisition
Halo Labs Inc. (“Halo” or the “Company”) (NEO: HALO; OTCQX: AGEEF, Germany: A9KN) is pleased to announce, further to the press release dated August 6, 2020, it has completed the acquisition of all of the common shares of Ukiah Ventures Inc. (“UVI”).
Halo will now have UVI’s cannabis processing and distribution facilities in Ukiah, California to increase production; and in addition the Company plans to execute a large, indoor cultivation operation in collaboration with Terphogz, LLC, doing business as Zkittlez (“Zkittlez”). The proposed joint venture will combine Zkittlez’s world-famous genetic strains and growing acumen with Halo’s processing, manufacturing and distribution strengths to bring a range of top-shelf products to the California market.
The Company acquired all of the shares in the capital of UVI it did not already own for a consideration of 71,881,607 shares in the Company at fair market value (“FMV”) of C$0.12 (the “Transaction”) as described and pursuant to a share exchange agreement, dated August 5, 2020, among the Company, Ukiah, the shareholders of Ukiah, the holder of the outstanding warrants of Ukiah (the “Warrantholder”) and Origins-Cali, Inc. (the “Share Exchange Agreement”).
The Warrantholder exchanged its outstanding common share purchase warrants of Ukiah (the “Ukiah Warrants”) for replacement warrants of the Company, and the Ukiah Warrants so exchanged was immediately cancelled. In consideration for the exchange by the Warrantholder of each right to acquire one common share of Ukiah under a Ukiah Warrant, the Warrantholder received from the Company a warrant (each a “Replacement Warrant”) to acquire from the Company, a common share of Halo at USD$0.1892 (CAD$0.25) per share until July 19, 2021. In connection with the Share Exchange Agreement, the Company entered into an escrow agreement (an “Escrow Agreement”) with Odyssey Trust Company and certain shareholders of Ukiah pursuant to which 20% of the Payment Shares are held in escrow for twelve months subject to the terms of the Escrow Agreement.
Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”), the Transaction constitutes a “related party transaction” as Philip Van Den Berg, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and Andrew Turman, a Director of the Company, were shareholders of Ukiah and received 581,395 Payment Shares and 287,791 Payment Shares pursuant to the Transaction, respectively. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Transaction does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Transaction was approved unanimously by all non-interested directors of the Company.
The Company has also entered into a consulting agreement with Mendo Holdings, LLC (the “Consultant”) to assist with the integration of UVI into the Company, and with the design, compliance, regulatory and material sourcing of the UVI operation. The Consultant will be paid an annual fee of US$275,000, whereby 50% of the fee will be paid upon completion of a final work plan detailing the phases and services that will be completed during the term of the consulting agreement and the remaining 50% will be issued upon completion of the services outlined in the work plan. The fee will be settled with common shares of the Company, based on the market price of the common shares the day prior to issuance.
Recently, the Company acquired a dispensary permit in Los Angeles, and UVI, both in California. The Company plans to acquire three KushBar branded dispensaries and five development permits in Alberta Canada, and Canmart Limited, which holds wholesale distribution and special licenses allowing the import and distribution of cannabis-based products for medicinal use (CBPM’s) in the United Kingdom.
Halo is led by a strong, diverse management team, with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The Company is currently operating in the United States in California, Oregon, and Nevada, with an international presence in Lesotho within a planned 200-hectare cultivation zone via Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness (Pty) Ltd., as well as planned importation and distribution in the United Kingdom via Canmart.
