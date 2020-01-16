15:33 | 16.01.2020

HanesBrands Renews U.S. EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership to Support Environmental Stewardship

HanesBrands today announced that the company has renewed its partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay Transport program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200116005497/en/HanesBrands partners with the U.S. EPA’s SmartWay Transport program to support environmental stewardship. Since 2008, the company has reduced carbon emissions from transportation by more than 50%. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hanes, which has been a program partner for three years, recently submitted its data on shipping and energy-conservation efforts associated with the transportation of raw materials and distribution of finished products. The SmartWay Transport program reviewed and validated this information before approving the company’s partnership renewal. Since 2008, Hanes has reduced carbon emissions from transportation by more than 50%, helping the company achieve a total 34% reduction in carbon emissions across its supply chain operations. “We’re very proud to participate in the U.S. EPA’s SmartWay Transportation program, as it is integral to being successful in our overall environmental sustainability program,” said Robin Hager, director of global logistics, freight and customs. The SmartWay Transport program was developed in 2003 by the U.S. EPA, industry stakeholders and environmental groups. Annually since its inception, the partnership estimates that the program has helped save nearly 280 million barrels of oil, or more than 5.3 billion gallons of gas, along with $38 billion in fuel costs. Additionally, emissions have been reduced by 134 million tons. Hanes uses SmartWay’s tools and innovative approaches to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of shipping within its supply chains and help reduce fuel use and associated emissions. SmartWay has more than 3,000 partners, including manufacturers, shippers, logistics companies, and truck, rail, barge and multimodal carriers. For more information on Hanes’ environmental sustainability efforts, visit the Hanes for Good website (www.hanesforgood.com/environmental-responsibility). To learn more about the SmartWay Transport Partnership, visit the EPA website (www.epa.gov/smartway).

