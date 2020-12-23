|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:59 | 23.12.2020
Hannibal Industries Announces New Executives
Today, Hannibal Industries, the leading pallet rack manufacturer, officially announces and welcomes its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Eric Andres, and a Chief Information Officer, Venky Govind. As members of the executive team, Andres and Govind will implement strategies that will further position Hannibal as a leader in the industry.
With 25 years of leadership experience, Govind has served various industries surrounding manufacturing, retail, life sciences, and consumer goods. Govind has also led enterprise IT strategies and digital transformations in high-growth, global, private-equity, merger and acquisition environments. With a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Wake Forest University, Govind has also obtained certifications from The Open Group (Enterprise Architect) and Project Management Institute (PMP).
To stay connected to Hannibal, please visit: hannibalindustries.com, on Twitter @HannibalRack, on the Hannibal Rack YouTube channel and on LinkedIn.
The company’s industry leading product offering includes TubeRack, Structural Pallet Rack, Roll-Formed Selective Pallet Rack, Hybrid Systems, Cantilever Systems, Pushback Systems, Pallet Flow Systems, Case Flow Systems and Drive-In Systems. Engineering and design services offered by the company include system design; seismic engineering; permit administration; in-house installation and custom fabrication. A true innovator, Hannibal Industries was awarded a patent in 2006 for a pallet rack system adjustable safety restraint, and a patent for its TubeRack in 2015.
