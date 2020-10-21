|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:17 | 21.10.2020
Hannibal Industries Welcomes Brian Ulanch to Management Team
Hannibal Industries, one of the largest manufacturers of industrial racking systems in the U.S., announces hiring Brian Ulanch as Director of Integration Services. As a member of the company’s management team, Ulanch will take the lead on providing integration services to Hannibal’s growing customer list.
Ulanch joins Hannibal with more than 15 years of integration experience, holding key roles at Intelligrated, Dematic and Bastian Solutions. Ulanch holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Kettering University and holds credentialed certification from the Leadership Development Program from the Center for Leadership Development.
To stay connected to Hannibal, please visit: hannibalindustries.com, on Twitter @HannibalRack, on the Hannibal Rack YouTube channel and on LinkedIn.
The company’s industry leading product offering includes TubeRack, Structural Pallet Rack, Roll-Formed Selective Pallet Rack, Hybrid Systems, Cantilever Systems, Pushback Systems, Pallet Flow Systems, Case Flow Systems and Drive-In Systems. Engineering and design services offered by the company include system design; seismic engineering; permit administration; in-house installation and custom fabrication. A true innovator, Hannibal Industries was awarded a patent in 2006 for a pallet rack system adjustable safety restraint, and a patent for its TubeRack in 2015.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer