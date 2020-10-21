19:17 | 21.10.2020

Hannibal Industries Welcomes Brian Ulanch to Management Team

Hannibal Industries, one of the largest manufacturers of industrial racking systems in the U.S., announces hiring Brian Ulanch as Director of Integration Services. As a member of the company’s management team, Ulanch will take the lead on providing integration services to Hannibal’s growing customer list.

“Hannibal is pleased to welcome Brian to our ESOP Family as he comes with vast experience in the integration arena,” said Reed Reynolds, COO of Hannibal Industries. “Brian will be tasked with leading an integration services team as Hannibal expands our presence in this new market. Brian’s leadership and industry expertise will drive our success as we further diversify Hannibal’s business.” Ulanch joins Hannibal with more than 15 years of integration experience, holding key roles at Intelligrated, Dematic and Bastian Solutions. Ulanch holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Kettering University and holds credentialed certification from the Leadership Development Program from the Center for Leadership Development. To stay connected to Hannibal, please visit: hannibalindustries.com, on Twitter @HannibalRack, on the Hannibal Rack YouTube channel and on LinkedIn.

About Hannibal Industries, Inc.

Hannibal Industries, Inc., headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area, is a pallet rack and steel tube manufacturer with a diverse product line that enables the company to offer material handling products to the most massive operations in the world. This employee-owned company is the largest U.S. manufacturer of steel pallet rack west of the Mississippi River. The company’s industry leading product offering includes TubeRack, Structural Pallet Rack, Roll-Formed Selective Pallet Rack, Hybrid Systems, Cantilever Systems, Pushback Systems, Pallet Flow Systems, Case Flow Systems and Drive-In Systems. Engineering and design services offered by the company include system design; seismic engineering; permit administration; in-house installation and custom fabrication. A true innovator, Hannibal Industries was awarded a patent in 2006 for a pallet rack system adjustable safety restraint, and a patent for its TubeRack in 2015.

