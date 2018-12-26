22:30 | 28.01.2020

Hannon Armstrong Announces 2019 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (“Hannon Armstrong,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate change solutions, today announced the estimated Federal income tax treatment of the Company’s 2019 distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #41068X100). The Federal income tax classification of the aggregate $1.3350 distribution per share on the Company’s common stock with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2019, is shown in the table below:

Record Date



Payable Date



TotalDistributionPer Share



OrdinaryIncome PerShare



Return ofCapital PerShare



Capital GainPer Share

12/26/2018 01/10/2019 $0.3300 $0.0580 $0.2720 $0.0000 4/3/2019 4/11/2019 $0.3350 $0.0589 $0.2761 $0.0000 7/5/2019 7/12/2019 $0.3350 $0.0589 $0.2761 $0.0000 10/3/2019 10/10/2019 $0.3350 $0.0589 $0.2761 $0.0000

2019



Total$1.3350

$0.2347 $1.1003 $0.0000

12/26/2019



1/10/2020



To Be Reported on 2020 1099-Div

As the Company’s aggregate distributions exceeded its taxable earnings and profits, the January 2020 distribution declared in the fourth quarter of 2019 and payable to shareholders of record as of December 26, 2019, will be treated as a 2020 distribution for Federal income tax purposes and is not included on the 2019 Form 1099. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.

