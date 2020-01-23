1:46 | 24.01.2020

Harlem Globetrotters and Thirty-One Gifts Join the On Our Sleeves™ Movement to Transform Children’s Mental Health by Introducing New Curriculum and Products with a Purpose

One in five children is living with a mental condition. Backed by the On Our Sleeves movement, which was spearheaded by Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, organizations like Thirty-One Gifts and the Harlem Globetrotters have joined this national effort to transform children’s mental health. Thirty-One Gifts and the Harlem Globetrotters are supporting the platform with their latest products with a purpose and educational curriculum aimed at breaking the stigma surrounding children’s mental health.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005893/en/Join the movement to support mental health. Help break the stigma and sign up to purchase an On Our Sleeves product with a purpose from Thirty-One Gifts on March 1, 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

Harlem Globetrotters Animal Hyche and Hops Pearce and Thirty-One Gifts, in collaboration with Nationwide Children’s, hosted a school assembly at Vickery Elementary in Lewisville Independent School District (LISD) to celebrate the launch of a new mental health curriculum designed for 3rd-5th graders. Vickery Elementary is the first of 300 elementary schools to receive the “Share Your Feelings” school program which is available for free download to teachers across the U.S. at http://ymiclassroom.com/lesson-plans/onoursleeves/. Vickery Elementary principal Adam Gray exclaimed, “Vickery is thrilled to host the Harlem Globetrotters and Thirty-One Gifts. The On Our Sleeves movement to transform the mental health of children is both powerful and welcome at Vickery, and we appreciate everyone who has helped make this opportunity possible.” Designed to raise awareness and funds to support life-changing research to help kids everywhere, Thirty-One Gifts created the new On Our Sleeves “products with a purpose” collection. The products were delivered to the entire Vickery Elementary student body and staff. Thirty-One Gifts also presented the school with new supplies and a donation check for the PTA. Cindy Monroe, founder and CEO for Thirty-One Gifts shares, “It’s heartbreaking to realize so many children with mental and behavioral health issues are suffering in silence. I started Thirty-One Gifts to help change the lives of women and I believe that in joining and supporting the On Our Sleeves movement, our network of Consultants can help change the lives of families across the United States by increasing awareness and helping to fund this national movement to transform children’s mental health.”

On Our Sleeves launched on World Mental Health Day in 2018. The movement aims to build a community of support for children and families living with mental illness through advocacy, education and fundraising for much-needed research. Nationwide Children’s applauds Thirty-One Gifts for joining the movement: “Through On Our Sleeves, Nationwide Children’s is committed to erasing the stigma often connected with children managing mental and behavioral health issues. Awareness is the first step toward breaking the stigma – and we are making great strides by including Thirty-One Gifts and the new On Our Sleeves product collection in the movement.” For more information about the new On Our Sleeves product collection and to purchase beginning March 1, 2020, visit productwithapurpose.com.

About Thirty-One GiftsThirty-One Gifts is one of the leading direct-selling companies in the U.S. and one of the largest in the world. The distinctive functional products include purses and wallets, totes and bags, home organization solutions and décor, jewelry and more, most of which can be personalized. Products are sold through more than 60,000 independent sales consultants via home parties in all 50 U.S. states and nine provinces in Canada. The company was named for Proverbs 31, a chapter of the Bible that celebrates hard-working women who are compassionate, gracious and inspiring to their families and the people around them. The independent business opportunity offers a unique solution to women’s need to earn extra income while working independently. Since 2012, Thirty-One Gives has donated $100 million in product and cash to charitable organizations that share the Gives mission. For more on Thirty-One Gifts visit mythirtyone.com.

About On Our Sleeves

Kids don’t wear their thoughts on their sleeves, so it’s time to give them a voice. For more information about children’s mental health and to help break the silence and stigma around mental illness, visit OnOurSleeves.org.

About the Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 93 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The Ambassadors of Goodwill are sponsored by Baden Sports, the Official Basketball, Champion, the Official Uniform & Apparel provider, Tum-e Yummies, the Official Fruit Flavored Drink, Carnival Cruise Line, Inc., and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies

