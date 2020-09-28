22:43 | 28.09.2020

Harris Woolf Almonds Launches Almond Powder and Almond Oil Products

Harris Woolf Almonds provides manufacturers and formulators with exceptional value by bringing to market two products: a GMO-free roasted almond protein powder that packs an unmatched level of flavor, and an unrefined almond oil made from 100% food-grade almonds, traceable right back to the grower. These products—available now for order or to sample—continue Harris Woolf Almonds’ industry leadership by exceeding market demands for improved quality and usefulness. Harris Woolf Almonds (HWA) continues its trend of breaking new ground with these two products. As consumer demand for sustainable plant-based protein continues to increase, HWA proves its prescience by making these healthy ingredients available. According to Mike Briano, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at HWA, “Our team continually strives to deliver novel value to our customers—so they can do the same in turn for their customers. These new ingredients give health- and quality-conscious food and beverage businesses the tools they’ve been requesting. And they’re ready today, so you can be first to get tomorrow’s products on the shelves.” Harris Woolf Almonds’ almond protein powder boasts a higher protein count and lower fat content than almond meal, two factors that make it an ideal ingredient solution for plant-based protein blends, sports nutrition, defatted nut butters, and a wide array of other applications. As consumer tests reinforce, maximizing health benefits doesn’t have to require any sacrifice of flavor. The new almond oil now available from Harris Woolf Almonds raises the bar for transparency and quality. Unlike other almond oils suitable only for use in cosmetics, HWA unrefined, sweet almond oil is made from 100% food-grade almonds, all of which come from HWA’s consortium of growers. Whether your end use is cooking, cosmetics, or something else, you know you are getting a premium quality product that is farmed with a focus on sustainability. “Harris Woolf Almonds quality almonds and forward thinking progress in the agricultural space helps support our plant-based business,” says Jessie Copeland, Senior Director of Commodities, Plant-Based, Danone North America. “They also invest in their people and sustainability programs, which aligns with our values and commitments to using business as a force for good.” Harris Woolf Almonds almond protein powder and almond oil are available for sample or for bulk order now. HWA does not sell consumer facing products, focusing solely on delivering the premium ingredients our customers need to make their internationally well-loved products. “We supply only the best ingredients—and we only do wholesale,” says Mike Briano. “Competing with our customers for space on shelves isn’t our business.” Harris Woolf Almonds is an independent, vertically-integrated, grower-owned processor of almonds and value-added almond products. With 30 years of partnerships between our founding family farms, our grower base, and the world’s most recognized food & beverage companies, Harris Woolf Almonds is at the forefront of almond innovation and supply chain transparency. The versatility of Harris Woolf Almonds products continues to help build some of the world’s most recognized plant-based brands. Harris Woolf Almonds is SQF Certified and USDA Organic. It is headquartered in Coalinga, California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005723/en/