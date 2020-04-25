|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:30 | 25.04.2020
Hasbro, Inc. and Cartamundi Partner to Produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Front Line Medical Workers
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global play and entertainment company, and Cartamundi, the worldwide leading manufacturer of playing cards, trading cards and board games, today announced plans to produce 50,000 face shields a week for front-line health care workers over the next several weeks. This essential personal protective equipment (PPE) will be manufactured at the Cartamundi facility in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and donated to local hospitals in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island, home to Hasbro’s global headquarters.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to work together with our partners at Cartamundi to produce much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE), to directly assist the critical needs of front-line medical workers in our community,” said John Frascotti, President and Chief Operating Officer, Hasbro, Inc. “Throughout this challenging time, Hasbro is committed to using our brands, our resources and our expertise to help make a difference.”
“We are very proud that we’ve been able to shift our focus to design, engineer and manufacture essential face shields to donate to local health care workers as they fight COVID-19,” said Phillip Wauters Executive Vice President, Cartamundi. “We plan to continue to produce this essential personal protective equipment (PPE) for the next several weeks as our communities continue to come together to bravely work through this crisis.”
Cartamundi East Longmeadow has put in place specific protection measures for workers on the production lines including medical screenings, temperature checks, PPE, plexiglass screens, distancing measures, separation and regular sanitization between shifts. They will continue to follow the strict guidelines and health measures recommended by the local and federal government and the WHO.
HAS-C
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer